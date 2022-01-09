Flamengo thrashed Floresta and guaranteed a spot in the second round of Copinha

THE Flamengo is in the second phase of Copinha. Confirmation of the vacancy came this Saturday night, when the Garotos do Ninho defeated Floresta (CE) by 4-0 at Arena Barueri, in the second round of the competition. Ryan Luka, Andr, Werton and Pedro Arthur scored the goals of the red-black victory.

Floresta will return to the field next Tuesday, at 7:30 pm, at Arena Barueri, to face Forte (ES). Already classified for the knockout stage, Flamengo and Oeste will face each other in the same place and date, at 21:45, to define the leader of Group 29. Both matches are valid for the third and final round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Junior Football.

RED BLACK PRESSURE

Just as it was against Forte (ES), coach Fábio Matias sent an offensive team into the field, which went against Floresta early on. Not by chance, Flamengo was putting pressure on the Ceará team, which only managed to reach the attacking field after five minutes.

Thus, after so much pressure, the Garotos do Ninho managed to remove the zero from the marker. On minute 12, Matheus França crossed to Ryan Luka, who killed him in the chest and hit hard to make Fla’s first. Defender Léo still had the chance to make the cut, but he couldn’t.

IN THE RACE

After the goal, Flamengo did not change their posture and continued on the attacking field in search of the second goal, which happened ten minutes later. Matheus França took Marcos Paulo down the left side, but Dudu got there first and started to protect the ball, which would go off in a goal kick.

However, the full-back had good race and managed the low cross with a cart and without committing a fault. Thus, the ball was free for André, who only had the job of scoring the second goal for Rubro-Negro in the match. In the commemoration, the Garotos do Ninho paid homage to the Photographer’s Day. See how it went in the video below:

FLA BACK ON

Flamengo returned for the second half with the same intensity and, after just three minutes, extended their advantage. Ryan Luka invaded the area on the left side and played behind for Marcos Paulo, who submitted first. Cauã rebounded, and the ball was left for Werton to score Flamengo’s third.

DANGER

Marcos Paulo, one of the main names of Flamengo on the field, almost scored a great goal from the middle of the street. After a corner kick in the area, Floresta’s defense made the cut, but the ball was left for the left-back. Even from a distance, the shirt 6 risked the kick, which led to danger to Cauã’s goal.

TO CLOSE THE DROP

Flamengo closed the account with Pedro Arthur, who entered the final stage. The Garotos do Ninho pulled a counterattack after Floresta’s arrival, and Mateusão ​​was fired on from the right. The forward, in turn, served the shirt 18, who cleared the mark and, from outside the area, submitted low and in the corner to score the fourth goal.

DATASHEET

Forest (CE) 0 x 4 Flemish

Date and time: 01/08/2022, at 7 pm

Place: Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP)

Referee: Matheus Delgado Candandan

assistants: Alex Alexandrino and Robson Ferreira Oliveira

yellow cards: Willian Wallace and Diogo (FLO) / Igor Jesus, Kayke David and Victor Hugo (FLA)

red cards:-

goals: Ryan Luka (0-1) (12’/1ºT), André (0-2) (22’/1ºT), Werton (0-3) (03’/2ºT), Pedro Arthur (0-4) (38 ‘/2ndT)

FOREST (Technician: Daniel Rocha)

Cauã; Kayky Batista (Samuel, 11’/2ºT), Léo, Crisderlano and Davi Castro (Lázaro, 29’/2ºT); Dudu, Athyrson (Vitinho, 11’/2ºT) and Rodrigo (Diogo, 29’/2ºT); Adrielson, Iarley (Levi Ribeiro, 29’/2ºT) and Willian Wallace (Maicon Kauã, 41’/1ºT).

FLAMENGO (Technician: Fábio Matias)

Bruno; Wesley (Breno, 17’/2ºT), Kayque Soares, Cleiton (Otávio, 17’/2ºT) and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus; Kayke David (Victor Hugo, 31’/2ºT), Matheus França and Werton (Pedro Arthur, 17’/2ºT); Ryan Luka (Mateusão, 26’/2ºT) and André (Petterson, 26’/2ºT).