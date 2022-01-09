Flamengo thrashes Floresta and guarantees classification in Copinha

After winning 10-0, Flamengo got another rout in Copinha

THE Flamengo guaranteed classification for the knockout of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. This Saturday, the rubro-negra kids beat Floresta-CE by 4-0, in Barueri, by Grupo 29 da Copinha.

Properly, Flamengo scored in the duel with Floresta. The Rio club was superior from the start and dominated the rival. Ryan Luka was thrown by Matheus França, the defender didn’t cut and the center forward shot to make it 1-0, in the 12th minute.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Fla enlarged ten minutes later. Marcos Paulo crossed on the left and André made it 2-0.

Flamengo reached the third goal at the beginning of the second half. At three minutes, Werton took advantage of the rebound, after Marcos Paulo’s submission, and made it 3-0.

The Rio club continued superior and defined the score at the end of the duel. On the counterattack, Pedro Arthur kicked from the entrance and scored the fourth, in the 38th minute. Mateusão ​​hit the post in additions.

Now, Flamengo will decide with Oeste, also classified in advance, who will advance in the lead. The Rio club is ahead thanks to goal difference. In the debut, Fla scored 10-0 over Forte-ES.

Flamengo returns to the field this Tuesday and faces the West, at 21:45 (Brasilia time). Floresta says goodbye to Copinha contra o Forte, on Tuesday, at 7:30 pm (Brasilia time).