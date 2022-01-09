‘For him I’ll go all the way’

Fernanda Medrado, former participant of “A Fazenda 13”, spoke today about the controversy involving a neighbor who allegedly offended her son.

In videos posted on Instagram stories, she explained how she found out about the episode. “Around 6 pm, I was in the bedroom, my sister at the window and my son playing on the court [sob supervisão da tia]. In this, a man appears at the window addressing my son. I know it went directly to him because there was a boy wearing a Palmeiras T-shirt playing with my son and he said: ‘Oh, Palmeira! Tell your friend to speak with a man’s voice, not a sissy'”, she began.

“[Quando eu soube], I got mad, possessed. I was very angry, because if a person does that to a child, imagine what they do to people on the street… and that [a homofobia] have to end, by and large. I went down, but here it’s divided by turrets, so I don’t have access to his turret. I called the guard and asked him to come down, otherwise I would call the police. Nessa, a woman, who is also a mother and who lives in this citizen’s tower, offered to be a witness because she said she heard everything,” continued the rapper.

After being called, the neighbor in question, however, did not want to go down of his own volition. “It took him a long time to come down, but he did. That in the presence of the police. I looked him in the eye. His wife went down too, she stared at me. Some people in the condominium said he’s a lawyer, it doesn’t matter to me. That’s it. his problem, I called the police because these people cannot be punished. In that, he denied what he said, however, at a certain point, he apologized to my son for saying that his voice was a girl’s”, declared Fernanda, evidencing the contradiction of such a man.

“Anyway, I was alone there debating with the two of them, even because I don’t need anyone to defend me. I’ll go all the way for my children. I don’t care. Then his wife said she was a psychologist, and I with that? I should understand what this can do to someone’s head. So far my son hasn’t understood why he was called ‘a sissy’. I had to sit down and talk to him. regarding prejudice. My son is a child, he doesn’t know anything yet,” he added.

Finally, the rapper stated that she heard other children complaining about the neighbor’s insults. “Don’t be silent in the face of these things, it’s because we let it go that nothing changes. People like him need to be shocked,” she finished.