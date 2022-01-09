for the first time she is in more informal poses and without the family

To celebrate her 40th birthday, Kate Middleton made new intimate and timeless portraits. Using Alexander McQueen and paying homage to Diana with her pearl and diamond earrings, the Duchess of Cambridge showed sides often hidden from the public.

The elegant photos mark a dramatic departure from the images we’re more used to seeing of the Duchess in formal poses or surrounded by her family. A Palace source said: “From the three photos, you can see the three aspects of Kate’s personality. Real side to her – as you can see in the classic photo where she’s looking away, there’s the more casual image in a red dress of a modern woman at 40, and then there’s the close-up, which offers a more intimate perspective.

“The photos were taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi in Kew Gardens. In the eye-catching color photo, Kate looks into the camera, her hand resting elegantly in the pocket of a red one-shoulder dress, as her hair flies over her shoulder. As with all images, her jewelry is limited to just one pair of earrings – in this case diamonds borrowed from the Queen’s private collection – so her expression is the focus.

In the black-and-white photos, Kate wears Princess Diana Collingwood pearls and diamond earrings, while in the side portrait her engagement ring, also formerly belonging to the late mother of Prince William, is prominent. The dresses are all by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created Kate’s wedding dress in 2011.

In the black-and-white close-up, Kate looks straight into the camera, wearing a recycled silk jacquard lace organza dress and tulle, which was created from remnants of McQueen’s earlier collections sewn together. A Palace source said. for the side shot, Kate, who studied art history at St Andrews University, was inspired by the work of Cecil Beaton, the respected photographer who captured historic images of the Queen and Princess Margaret. The images will be added to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which the Duchess – herself an enthusiastic photographer – is the sponsor.

They will be joined by other photos of Kate, such as Mario Testino’s engagement portrait to William and her 2016 photo shoot for “Vogue” magazine. Former Royal photographer Ian Lloyd said: “This is a fascinating departure from the very rigid early images – the engagement photos and the later emphasis we saw on family life, as well as his own natural style of photographing his children in familiar surroundings . Reminiscent of Patrick Demarchelier’s images of Diana – black and white, minimalist background, very romantic. Both show women with growing confidence, able to shine on their own, away from the family.”