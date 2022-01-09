Former de Boninho, Narcisa Tamborindeguy delivers condition to participate in BBB· TV News

On the web because of the various memes, Narcisa Tamborindeguy delivered what would be the condition to participate in Big Brother Brasil, a reality show hosted by her ex-husband, director JB de Oliveira, Boninho. A socialite would only accept being a sister if she could have someone to take care of her hair and makeup. She imposed the same requirement when she was invited to Record’s A Fazenda.

“About the BBB, I follow, yes, and I love it. But I would only participate if I could have someone to take care of my hair and make up”, said the now digital influencer in an interview with the newspaper Extra this Sunday (9).

She also revealed if she is a friend of Ana Furtado’s current husband. “We had a beautiful daughter together, of which I am very proud of her person, citizen and professional. With him, my relationship is one of respect and we each live in our own square. We are well resolved people.”

A resident of Copacabana, on the south side of Rio de Janeiro, she decided not to talk about whether she is a millionaire: “Oh, how curious.” However, he took the opportunity to cash in with the memes of his catchphrases “ah, what a clatter”, “ah, what madness”, “ah, what a picão”, “caught, Maitê” and “account of Catarina”.

“My memes earn me invitations and advertising contracts. After all, if other people gain from it, so can I. Ugly is stealing. I’m rich in the joy of living and people who like me”, commented she, who participated in the reality show Rich Women, from the Band, for ten years.

Hairdresser at the Farm

In August of last year, Rodrigo Carelli, the responsible for Realities at Record, admitted that he could not fulfill one of his dreams: having Narcisa Tamborindeguy in the cast of A Fazenda. On the occasion, the director said that the socialite asked for a beauty team, including makeup artists and hairdressers, which is not possible due to the very dynamics of the confinement format.

“The curious thing were those who said they were going to do it, but then, afterwards, they said: ‘The makeup artist is going in, right? Is there going to be a hairdresser? I don’t know what.’ be upset. She said that like that [sem regalias], could not, which is Narcissa. It’s our dream, but it’s impossible, because she would like to have this structure, there are many who can’t live without this structure”, delivered Carelli in an interview on Link Podcast.