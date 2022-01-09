Fortaleza is in ‘critical alert zone’ of the occupation of SUS ICU beds for Covid-19, says FioCruz bulletin | Ceará

Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin of Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz) presented this Friday (7) places Fortaleza in the ‘critical alert zone’ of the occupation of beds of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid-19 for adults in the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to FioCruz, Fortaleza has 85% of ICU beds in the public network, the same percentage as in Maceió. Goiânia is in first place, with 97% occupancy of public beds.

Positivity rate in Covid-19 tests in Fortaleza reaches 23.3%, says bulletin

Fortaleza has a rapid increase in Covid-19, averaging nearly 200 cases a day in the last week, says bulletin

Also according to FioCruz, the rates observed are not comparable to those verified at the worst moment of the pandemic, almost a year ago, considering the reduction in the number of beds allocated to Covid-19. FioCruz reinforces that it is still premature, therefore, to state that there is a new pressure on ICU beds, based only on the data available and presented in the bulletin.

Capitals in the critical alert zone

Goiania (97%)

Fortaleza (85%)

Maceio (85%)

Capitals in the Intermediate Alert Zone

Palms (66%)

Salvador (62%)

Belo Horizonte (73%)

Capitals outside the alert zone

Porto Alegre (57%)

Brasilia (57%)

Victory (56%)

Campo Grande (47%)

Curitiba (46%)

Porto Velho (44%)

Florianópolis (42%)

Macapa (40%)

Cuiabá (36%)

São Paulo (35%)

Manaus (34%)

Christmas (34%)

João Pessoa (32%)

São Luís (30%)

Rio Branco (10%)

Rio de Janeiro (2%)

New variants, epidemics and the end-of-the-year party

FioCruz says in its bulletin that the current scenario has an aggravating factor, in this case, the new variant, Ômicron, characterized so far by its high transmission rate and low lethality, which has been rapidly spreading in the country. At the same time there is an epidemic of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus.

In addition, FioCruz highlights that the country is experiencing a moment immediately after the end-of-year festivities, in which there was greater movement of people and events with agglomeration. All these elements contribute to negatively impact the pandemic’s dynamics and the capacity to face it, with impacts on the population’s health and the health system.