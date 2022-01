French President Emmanuel Macron.| Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of France this Saturday to protest against Emmanuel Macron’s measures aimed at pressuring the unvaccinated against Covid-19, especially spurred by the French president’s speech against those against immunization.

The acts were called in dozens of cities across the country and gave rise to some riots, as in one of the demonstrations in Paris and Montpellier, where the police used tear gas to restore order. The Ministry of Interior reported 34 arrests across the country and a dozen police officers were lightly injured.

Last Tuesday, in an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien”, Macron turned against those against vaccination, whom he described as irresponsible and said he intended to “irritate them”. The French government sent a bill to the National Assembly to require the presentation of a vaccination certificate for many of the common acts of social life in France, for which a health certificate has been required since July.

This means that it will not be enough to have a recent negative test, but that you will have to present a complete vaccination schedule, for example, to have a drink in a bar or restaurant, to go to a movie, a concert or a stadium, or to travel in a transport. long-distance public, such as a bus, train, plane or ship. On Thursday, the bill was approved in its first reading in the National Assembly and now begins processing in the Senate plenary from next Tuesday.