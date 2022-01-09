From ‘Amor, Sublime Amor’ to ‘Enchantment’, Latinos promise to shine at the Oscar 2022 – 08/01/2022 – Illustrated

You’ve never heard so much Spanish in big Hollywood productions as in the year just ended. In 2021, Latin Americans marked their territory in film and television, after years in the background of a struggle to bring more diversity to the screen — led by women, blacks and LGBTQIA+, but which also includes Asians, Indigenous and other groups. historically underrepresented.

We are talking, after all, of a year in which Steven Spielberg decided to review what was most problematic in one of the greatest cinematographic classics of all time, “Amor, Sublime Amor”, and in which Disney traveled to Colombia to tell a story based on for the peculiarities of this side of the continent, in “Encanto”.

Both, along with other “Latin” titles, are nominated for this Sunday’s Golden Globes (9) and for the Critics Choice Awards, which rescheduled its date, and are safe bets for the list of nominees for the next Oscar. It remains to be seen whether the awards will embrace or reject these productions with their trophies, which historically neglect Latin American talent.

“Amor, Sublime Amor”, nominated for four Globes and 11 Critics Choice Awards, is a retelling of the musical that had already been taken to the screen in 1961, and follows the rivalry of a gang of white boys and another of Puerto Ricans. Latina, the protagonist is Maria, and was played in the new version by Rachel Zegler, of Colombian descent — while in the 1960s, the diva Natalie Wood, daughter of Russian immigrants, starred in the feature with a poor Spanish accent.

For the new “Amor, Sublime Amor”, by the way, Spielberg reformulated parts of the script and the lyrics of the songs, giving more space for Spanish and Latin expressions to invade the plot. There are entire dialogs in the language, which have not been subtitled in the United States. “This film needed to be about diversity, it needed to be honest and authentic,” the filmmaker told this reporter on the eve of the feature’s release.

Even with the mistakes of the past, it is worth remembering that it was with “Amor, Sublime Amor” of 1961 that the Oscar awarded, for the first time, a Latin American actress —Rita Moreno, who opened a huge door by taking the award for actress supporting cast, but has seen few people pass through it since. She returned to the plot for Spielberg’s version, in a role tailored for her.

“Encanto,” nominated for three Globes and two Critics Choice Awards, is Disney’s first animation centered on a Latin American family. The film is a true ode to the culture of the south of the continent and, despite having a specific setting, Colombia, shows symbols and customs present in several countries, including Brazil.

Toucans, capybaras and jaguars are there, dancing to the sound of cumbia, joropo and rock broadcast by Shakira, while the plot speaks of miracles based on a narrative inspired by Gabriel García Márquez and the soap operas.

Also in this case, the studio surrounded itself with Latin talent in order to be able to tell the story in an authentic way — the son of Puerto Ricans, Lin-Manuel Miranda, created the songs, while Brazilians, Cubans and others spread out behind the scenes.

Miranda, by the way, has been involved in a number of audiovisual projects this past year. Since becoming America’s darling, after the explosion of the musical “Hamilton” on Broadway, he has been invited to participate in all kinds of work. In addition to writing for “Encanto”, he also created the songs for the Netflix animation “A Jornada de Vivo”, about a Cuban jupará, and made his directorial debut in “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” —two Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations.

Another musical — this time Miranda originally created for Broadway — to bring Latinity to Hollywood was “In A Neighborhood in New York.” One of the main cinematic events of last year, the film disappointed at the box office, but has songs and choreographies that exude Latinity, helping to tell the story of a community of expats seeking a better life in the United States.

Dilemmas of the Latin Americans who live there were present, such as issues related to underemployment and illegal immigration. “It was a good year [para os latinos no cinema]”, Miranda said in a recent interview, “but we’ll see how things turn out in 2022.”

“I hope we’re actually seeing a renaissance of diversity on screen, but at the same time we need to fight for it more and more. And I feel proud to be a part of it,” says the songwriter. The protagonist of the film, Anthony Ramos, appears among the nominees for the Golden Globes.

The musical genre almost monopolized the Latino diversity in 2021. In addition to the projects already mentioned, “Cinderela” was another one that contributed in this direction. A pop version of the classic fairy tale, the Amazon Prime Video streaming feature has Cuban Camila Cabello putting on her crystal shoes.

In the universe of heroes, we had in one of Marvel’s big bets for the year a Latina taking on the role of leader of a team of superpowers. Mexican-born Salma Hayek guided the immortal characters of “Eternals” in a film that decided to make diversity a priority.

In “O Esquadrão Suicida”, by competitor DC, Brazilian Alice Braga lived as a guerrilla who tries to overthrow an authoritarian regime of a fictional nation located in Latin America.

And it is also worth mentioning Guillermo del Toro, a Mexican who should take his “The Nightmare Alley” at least for technical categories of some awards.

But attempts to bring diversity to the screen are not always convincing. We know that including so-called minorities in movies and series can bring huge profits to studios, and in this relentless pursuit of audiences, gross mistakes are common.

That’s what happened with another Disney blockbuster that was behind “Love, Sublime Love”, “Charm” and “Eternals” — “Jungle Cruise”. Inspired by the eponymous attraction of its theme parks, the film brings a troupe of American and British characters to the Brazilian Amazon in the 1910s, but it did not have Brazilians in the cast or backstage.

Maybe that’s why the plot serves a feast of mistakes and stereotypes of our culture to the viewer. The most striking is the currency that was in circulation in Brazil at that time — the mil réis, not the real, said by several characters as they negotiate the value of a boat with Dwayne Johnson.

The Amazonian village setting, where the action begins, is much more reminiscent of a Mexican village, which is adorned by pink dolphins that inspire a legend told by the characters, but which has nothing to do with our folklore. The tribe that inhabits the region is not led by an actress of indigenous descent or at least by a South American, but by a Mexican.

In the cast of the feature was at least Venezuelan Édgar Ramírez —playing a Spanish colonizer, it’s true—, who also starred in Netflix’s “Day of Yes”, a comedy that follows a family of Latin origin and who uses Spanish in his day to day.

“We live in a world of diversity, and I think in today’s times, where diversity and the values ​​attached to it are constantly challenged, it’s important that we show that this is our reality,” he told this reporter at the launch of ” Yes Day”.

When “Jungle Cruise” came along, however, he stressed that this was a “fantasy film, not a documentary” and that “we should be understanding” of the lack of authenticity.

Another film of the season, “Introducing the Ricardos,” drew similar criticism recently for having Javier Bardem, a Spaniard and therefore European, in the role of Cuban Desi Arnaz. He is nominated for a Golden Globe for actor.

Between mistakes and successes, Hollywood distributed waves to the Latin American public in this year that ended. The box office in countries like Brazil and Mexico, after all, are important for the industry, and we cannot ignore the fact that, even in the United States, Spanish is gaining more and more space — projections believe that the country should become the biggest speaker of the language in the world, overtaking Spain in a few years.

With this in mind, producers have invested not only in representation, but also in content entirely aimed at Latin Americans. Streaming Starzplay, for example, launched in October an exclusively Hispanic content arm, which already has series from countries like Mexico, Chile and Colombia ready.

“It’s a move that makes perfect sense, we’re talking about one of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world,” says Superna Kalle, the platform’s president of international content, who says she believes that the standard American audience is also more open to content in other languages. .

“In this new universe we live in, with this dispute between streaming platforms, the only way to grow is to be global and, at the same time, regional. The talents and stories of so many countries we traditionally do not look to need to be brought to surface.”