From Patati to Patati: Santos midfielder gets a message from clowns; watch | football

In a video posted on the social networks of Peixe, on Saturday night, the famous pair of clowns Patati Patatá appears congratulating the protagonist of the Alvinegra victory over Rondoniense-RO, by 3-0. The game, last Thursday, was valid for the second round of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup.

After leaving the bench at half-time, the 18-year-old scored two goals, provided an assist and even suffered a penalty. It was his return to the field after testing positive for Covid-19.

– Congratulations, Patati! Your story is very beautiful, you are already a big winner. A super kiss for you and break it in the Copa São Paulo! – Said the “namesman” of the Santos jewel.

– May God bless you so much. Gunner’s name, huh? (laughs) – joked Patatá.

In the comments of the publication, shirt 7 took the opportunity to thank the message.

1 of 2 Patati and Patatá send a message to Santos player — Photo: Reproduction Patati and Patatá send a message to Santos player — Photo: Reproduction

Born in Presidente Dutra, Maranhã, Weslley Pinto Batista earned the nickname Patati due to his humble origins. The midfielder arrived at Peixe in 2019.

A year later, after standing out on the base, he signed a professional contract with the team, with a fine in excess of half a billion reais.

The bond ends in December, but the athlete has already expressed his desire to remain at the club.

2 of 2 Weslley Patati has a contract with Santos until December — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Weslley Patati only has a contract with Santos until December — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

With Santos already classified, Weslley Patati and the rest of the squad end the group stage of Copinha this Sunday, against Ferroviária, which also secured an early place in the second stage.

Currently, Peixe appears in the lead of Group 8, followed by Locomotiva itself – both teams have the same six points, but Peixe takes the best in goal difference: 4 to 3.