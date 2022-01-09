Fuel prices could rise further in January; Understand!

According to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), main contributor to the development of the liquid fuels in Brazil, the price of fuel may still be more expensive this January. This can happen due to the impacts of the standard operation of the Federal Revenue (RF) auditors.

The Association states that there may be an increase in fuel prices or even a shortage of supplies in the domestic market, due to the consequences of the strike by auditors from the RF.

About a week ago, Abicom had already declared to commercial partners that the strike by employees of the Revenue Service was causing “sensible delays in the release of imported fuels”. In a new note, the Association highlighted that the release of imported cargo is already taking more than 10 days, a period five times longer than normally processed.

“Delays in releases lead to longer storage time of products in the port terminals’ tanks, generating increases in storage costs, as well as, with the retention of cargoes in the terminals’ tanks, the lack of space for receiving future ships is increased” , stressed Abicom in a note.

Delayed imports directly affect fuel prices

According to Abicom, the import of expressive volumes to guarantee supply has become necessary, since the national refineries they do not have the capacity to meet 100% of the demand for the main fuels derived from the Petroleum.

Imports began to be used even more by distributors, after the Petrobrass to announce that it would not be able to supply all the demand from distributors in November and December, which also reflects now, in January 2022.

“Delays in the release of imported products will reduce the availability and supply of fuel to meet distributors’ orders, increasing the shortage during the month of January 2022”, says the Fuel Importers Association.

It is also worth mentioning that the operating costs of a stationary ship are around US$ 22 thousand (about R$ 125,000 at the current price) per day.

“Abicom warns that, maintaining the standard operation now established by the auditors of the Federal Revenue, there may be an increase in the prices of fuel offered to consumers, with the risk of occasional shortages, even in January 2022”, completed the entity, in a note.

Estimate for the price of gasoline in 2022

THE Gasoline was the main “villain” for inflation in Brazil in 2021, and as Petrobras claims, the price will depend on the behavior of the dollar and the variation in the oil barrel in the international market. The last readjustment in fuel prices carried out by the refinery was made in December, when the liter of gasoline dropped 3.13%, to R$ 3.09.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy for its refineries that is guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil in the international market and by the exchange rate. Therefore, if these two variables rise, the state-owned company promotes an increase in the price of fuel at refineries.

Another alternative adopted by the president is to negotiate with Congress to make each of the 26 Brazilian states set a nominal value for ICMS, a tax on fuel prices.