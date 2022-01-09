game takes 500 hours to complete 100%

If you’re planning on playing Dying Light 2: Stay Human to complete 100% of all activities available in the game, well… good luck. Techland revealed, this Saturday (8), that the long-awaited sequence will need 500 hours to be “fully completed”.

But it’s important to note that this entire time is only if the player wants to complete absolutely everything the game has to offer. According to Alanah Pearce, a former IGN journalist who is now in Santa Monica, the main campaign will take about 30 hours for most players.

Note: It’s about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for the story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though! — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

When I asked a few months back, Techland told me the main campaign would take 20-30 hours for most players. https://t.co/bWvfJ1wQnl — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) January 8, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released in February 4th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

