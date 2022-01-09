Gasoline and ethanol prices decline in the first week of 2022, says ANP – 01/07/2022 – Market

The average prices of gasoline and ethanol retreated in the first week of 2022 in Brazil, according to a survey released by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) this Friday (7).

The liter of regular gasoline dropped from R$ 6.618 to R$ 6.596. The indentation was 0.33%. It’s the eighth in a row.

Ethanol, on the other hand, went from R$ 5.063 to R$ 5.051, a slight retraction of 0.24%. It’s the seventh week in a row of low.

The ANP survey is carried out at gas stations across the country. In 2021, the average price of gasoline rose 46% in 2021, according to the agency. Ethanol, in turn, rose 59%.

The escalation of fuel prices became a concern for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) throughout the pandemic. The increase in gasoline has been putting pressure on inflation in Brazil, which reflects on the president’s popularity.

On different occasions, Bolsonaro criticized Petrobras, which takes into account oil prices on the international market and the variation of the dollar to define fuel prices at refineries.

The ANP also informed that the average price of a liter of diesel oil had a slight increase of 0.15% this week. Fuel rose from R$5.336 to R$5.344.

The rise of diesel in the pandemic spreads a series of consequences in different sectors of the Brazilian economy, as it makes the transport of cargo and passengers more expensive.

In 2021, the situation generated a wave of criticism from truck drivers against the federal government and Petrobras. Part of the category even organized strikes last year, but the stoppages did not gain substance.