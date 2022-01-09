Gasoline price presents new high; see updated fuel table

To the sadness of Brazilian drivers, it is getting harder and harder to fill the tank. The year 2022 starts with another small increase, which is in the price of gasoline. Fuel is already more expensive at the pumps of service stations in several states.

Read more: Find out if frozen ICMS reduces fuel prices

On the other hand, if you have a Flex car it might be possible to spend less. Since ethanol has not had an increase in posts at the beginning of this month.

Gasoline on the rise

Last year, fuels pushed inflation and were one of the main villains in the consumer’s pocket. By all appearances, 2022 may be very similar. In these first days of the year, the average price of gasoline showed the first increase.

It was just a penny. But, in the accumulated of the liters and also in the month, every increase makes a difference to the drivers’ savings.

The survey was carried out at more than 18,000 gas stations across the country. So, see what the average prices found:

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6,876;

BRL 6,876; Ethanol: BRL 5,721;

BRL 5,721; Common S10 Diesel: BRL 5,655;

BRL 5,655; Diesel: BRL 5.57;

BRL 5.57; Natural gas: BRL 4,496.

But, depending on the region, the values ​​are much above the average price. In some states, a liter of gasoline is very close to R$7.00. It is worth remembering that during several months of 2021 the fuel exceeded this value in some Brazilian cities.

So what drivers are hoping for in 2022 is some fuel price relief. But, as the calculation takes into account the international market, with the dollar and the value of a barrel of oil, it is good to be prepared that more increases should come in the coming months.