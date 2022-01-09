Germany appoints incumbent for queer affairs | World

With the appointment of green politician Sven Lehmann as incumbent on queer affairs, the German governing coalition intends to send a signal for sexual diversity and against discrimination.

Upon receiving the title, Lehmann declared: “The newly created Office of the Queer Affairs Officer shows how important acceptance of diversity is to the federal government.” “Germany must be a pioneer in the fight against discrimination”, and it is finally necessary to enforce the fundamental rights of trans, intersex and non-binary/as, in full, he added.

The coalition contract of the new government formed by Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals states: “To combat queer phobia, we drew up a National Action Plan for the Acceptance and Protection of Sexual and Gender Diversity across ministerials, and we will implement it with the due financial means.”

Since 2017 Sven Lehmann, aged 42, has been a member of the German parliament. In 2021 he won a direct mandate in Cologne, one of the center of the LGBTQ scene in Germany. Before, the green deputy had been, for three years, spokesman for the Alliance 90/Os Verdes parliamentary bench for queer and social policy.

Attention to LGBTIs in Afghanistan

Approached by the DW, Henny Engels, chairman of the Lesbian and Gay Association of Germany (LSVD) called the new official agency “another important signal for progress in queer politics promised by the government.”

She stressed the urgency of Lehmann’s “commit to LGBTIs [lésbicas, gays, bissexuais, transgêneros e intergêneros] expressly included in the reception program for Afghanistan, recently presented by the Foreign Minister, Annabella Baerbock”.

In December, green policy pledged to expedite the evacuation of individuals in need of protection from that Asian country under Taliban rule.

Also, the German Society for Transidentity and Intersexuality (DGTI) “welcomes the appointment of Sven Lehmann as the first queer in charge of a German federal government”, as in recent years some changes have been initiated in this segment of society, “which can now be carried out favorably”.

Since 2018, Germany has been one of the few countries that, alongside “male” and “female”, officially recognizes the “diverse” gender.

humiliating laws for trans

The main goal of the DGTI, at the moment, is to replace the “law of transsexuals”, applied for 40 years in the country, by a “law of self-determination”, a wish echoed by the parties of the social-democratic-green-liberal coalition. Many transgender people consider the current legislation humiliating.

This only allows for an official change of name and gender, for example, through a psychological certificate and a court decision, which often involves exposing yourself to extremely intimate questions.

The coalition contract allows that “changes in the denomination of sex are possible, in principle, based on proper information” in the Civil Registry.

The DGTI also claims “legal security in health services in all age groups and for non-binary individuals”, as well as compensation for “intergender operated in childhood and adolescence, for the inequity imposed on them by the State”.

Until the 2011 reform of the German legislation, transgender people had to undergo sterilization before they could legally apply for recognition of their gender.”

Here, too, the organization has the agreement of the Berlin coalition, which plans to establish a compensation fund for this purpose. In addition, it seeks to remove the ban on gay men and transgender people to donate blood.

“Relatively late” appointment

Praise for Lehmann’s appointment also came from Deputy Volker Beck. Few have been as engaged in the German parliament for recognition of sexual diversity as the 61-year-old green politician who was a member of the Bundestag (lower house) from 1994 to 2017.

As he told DW, he considers it “simply important to show that gays and lesbians are perceived by the federal government in the same way as all other social groups.”

On the other hand, the appointment of a person in charge comes “relatively late”, since the Green made the first motions in this direction in the 1980s. Beck hopes that, also from the European Union, “the signal that gays, lesbians and sexual minorities are seen as full citizens and citizens.”