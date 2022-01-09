Germany tightens restrictions to contain covid-19 – DW – 07/01/2022

The Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and the governors of the 16 states of the country agreed this Friday (07/01) with the imposition of new rules and restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Scholz outlined new rules for restaurants and bars, as well as shortening the quarantine and self-isolation periods.

It was the first meeting of the year between Scholz and the governors to address the issue. The discussions came at a time when the new German government is trying to give new impetus to the booster vaccination campaign and amid a robust increase in new cases caused by the omicron variant.

What are the new measures?

Stricter regulations will apply to bars and restaurants across the country.

Access to restaurants will be limited to persons fully vaccinated or considered to be recovered who test negative for covid-19. People who took a booster dose may be exempted from having a negative test.

Clubs and clubs were forced to close nationally on December 28th.

According to the newspaper Tagesspiegel, the date on which the new rules should take effect has not yet been determined. However, January 15th is the date being considered by the government at the moment.

“It’s a strict but necessary rule that will help us better control infections [no futuro] than is currently the case,” Scholz said, defending the measure.

Scholz emphasized the pivotal role booster shots will play in the coming weeks and months. He said the “best protection against omicrons is a booster vaccination”.

German federal and state leaders also approved the reduction of the required quarantine or self-isolation periods, which are currently 14 days.

In general, quarantine and self-isolation periods will be limited to ten days. This period can be reduced to seven if the person has no symptoms and receives a negative PCR test or a negative rapid test.

Also under the new rules, people who have received a booster will no longer need to be quarantined if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for covid-19.

Shorter quarantine periods will also be in place for “critical” workers such as police officers, members of emergency services and doctors.

The existing rule allowing private meetings of vaccinated and recovered people with a maximum of 10 people will remain in effect. Those who are not vaccinated will continue to be subject to strict contact restrictions.

What is the situation at covid-19 in Germany?

Germany has a lower vaccination rate compared to some European countries: 71.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 40.9% received a booster dose.

The Scholz government has set an 80% vaccination target and expects to administer 30 million booster shots by the end of January.

This Friday, the country registered 56,335 new coronavirus infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute. A further 264 people have died, bringing the total to 113,632 since the start of the pandemic.

jps (AP, dpa, Reuters)