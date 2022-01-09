Global, Marcos Mion takes an unusual attitude to see Faustão

Marcos Mion commented on his social network that he stayed up late to catch the first few minutes of Faust Silva as the new presenter of band. Starting at 12:01 am on January 1st, the veteran commanded a special version of his show.

Commander of Caldeirão, the Globo contractor raved about Faustão. “And I’m just going to sleep now because I couldn’t miss watching Faustão’s debut? I couldn’t sleep! Faust is a master!”, praised.

Internet users play with Marcos Mion watching the Band

The communicator was the target of comments on the web by his viewer side of the Band. “Be careful not to be punished by Globo, you are now just give Globo you can’t watch another channel”, expressed a profile.

“Congratulations on recognizing your colleague’s work, even if it’s from a competing broadcaster”, pointed another. “I think it’s cool, why not watch a competitor? After all, he is only your competitor, not your enemy”, evaluated a third party.

“And you Mion are a giant, humility in recognizing your colleague’s talent makes you great! Congratulations”, approved one more.

Faustão left Globo in June 2021 after months of Globo’s announcement about the artist’s departure from the house. He spent more than 30 years as an employee and Sunday biggest star at the network.

Months later, the TV audience leader informed the departure of Luciano Huck from Caldeirão and his definitive arrival on Sundays, as the presenter of Domingão.

For Caldeirão, Globo went to the market and closed a long-term agreement with Marcos Mion for the afternoon show on Saturdays. In the first contract, the agreement was that it would stay on the air until December, but the good ratings gave the famous an entire season in 2022.

