Globo fears for the program and increases security

After two editions — “BBB 20” and “BBB 21” — following safety protocols against covid-19, TV Globo imagined a “BBB 22” totally safer and with more flexible rules, given the advances in vaccination. However, due to the new cases of the omicron variant, the station needed to go back quickly and adapt to care for the disease.

splash found that the direction of “BBB 22” planned a reality show with the entire team. However, it decided that only the indispensable employees should be on a daily basis at Estúdios Globo. All providers who can work from home will be released from being on site. A hybrid model is studied if disease numbers are more optimistic.

As for the cameras and production professionals, in addition to wearing protective suits and masks, they will work in scales, reducing the number of professionals in the same location. Everything that comes into contact with the program will also be sterilized, just as it was in “BBB 21”.

Participants will pass several tests before entering the program. They will not have contact with people who have not been tested previously and will be given cameras to create their own content at the hotel. These contents will be shown on Globo programs after the names are announced.

Globo issued an internal statement last week talking about accelerated cases of the disease and asking for redoubled prevention.

searched for splash to comment on the preventive measures against covid-19 on “BBB 22”, the broadcaster sent a note: