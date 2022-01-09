Globo issues a note about the BBB22 team’s Covid outbreak. read in full

The LeoDias column told you, at first hand, that some sectors responsible for BBB22 have people who tested positive for Covid. When contacted, Globo issued a note on the matter. Read in full.

One of the teams that make up the sector that buys the supplies that supply the house has 50% of employees on sick leave.

One of the scenography teams is even more committed, with all 7 members positive, including the leader. This directly impacts the preparation for the reality show, as in the 2021 edition the program already had three parties ready in the week before the game started. This time, he should start with just one already prepared, waiting to be assembled.

Sought, the broadcaster’s communication issued a note.

Read in full:

“As everyone is watching, Brazil is going through a new wave of COVID contamination due to the Ômicron variant. What is happening at Globo is no different from what all companies are experiencing at the moment. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Globo has been acting judiciously, with protocols that ensured the safety of employees and avoided transmissions in the exercise of their functions and in the company’s environment.

Globo is monitoring the situation of the pandemic in the country and is constantly revisiting its preventive measures, which are updated and adapted whenever necessary, following the guidance of health professionals and competent bodies”.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.