GloboNews anchor cries when reporting a child’s death: “Sorry”

Presenter of Jornal das Dez on GloboNews, Aline Midlej was moved when talking to the doctor Rodolfo Aparecido da Silva who lost his daughter to the virus of the health crisis. Alicia, aged 7, died in January 2021, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), as a result of complications caused by the respiratory infection.

During GloboNews news, Midlej remembered the niece who is the same age as the health professional’s daughter. “I am sorry for your report. My niece is your daughter’s age. Sorry,” said Aline Midlej, who couldn’t hold back her tears. After a few seconds, she returned to talk to the specialist about the importance of vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 years.

On social networks, viewers were sensitized to the news. “What a beautiful, strong, courageous and necessary testimony from Dr. Rodolfo, a doctor on the front line of the fight against covid and who lost his daughter. The emotion, Aline’s cry is the cry of all of us”, said a profile on a social network. “If the pain seems immeasurable just by listening, I can’t even imagine what this parent is feeling,” lamented another.

“And Aline Midlej breaking her heart with crying for the doctor who lost her daughter. How not to be angry with a president who ignores and becomes a criminal with the posture he has every day?”, reflected another viewer. “Only those who have lost people they love because the vaccine was not bought in time know what this is. I try not to feel hate all the time, but we can’t forget who is to blame for our deaths. It’s not just an ideological issue, which would be enough to exterminate this government, it’s their crime”, wrote another viewer.

Watch the video of the moment when Aline Midlej gets emotional with the testimony of a father who lost his daughter to the virus: