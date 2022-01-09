Goal and best moments of Linense x Atlético-MG for the Copa São Paulo (1-0) | 08/01/2022

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Goal and best moments of Linense x Atlético-MG for the Copa São Paulo (1-0) | 08/01/2022 0 Views

18:28 2 hours ago

2nd PHASE GAMES

18:28 2 hours ago

END OF CHAT

Linense 1 x 0 Atlético-MG, goal by Luan.

6:27 pm 2 hours ago

50′ 2nd T – ON CRADLE!

After the ball bounces in the area, Diego Acosta hits it with his head, exploding on the crossbar.

6:24 pm 2 hours ago

48′ 2nd T

Rooster tries the final pressure in search of a draw, and Linense’s fans are singing loudly again to push the hosts.

18:20 2 hours ago

45′ 2nd T

Six minutes of additions.

6:18 pm 2 hours ago

43′ 2nd T

Guilherme Santos received it at the half-moon, risked hard but the ball went up too far.

6:16 pm 2 hours ago

40′ 2nd T – LINENSE CHANGES

6:13 pm 2 hours ago

36′ 2nd T

Rubens tried to invade the area, fell asking for a penalty that was not scored and, in the leftover, Vinicius had the shot blocked.

6:07 pm 2 hours ago

32′ 2nd T

Paulo took the free-kick perfectly and Gabriel Delfim flew at the angle to palm.

6:07 pm 2 hours ago

31′ 2nd T

Luan, scorer of the match that will give Linense the lead, is the best player in this second stage so far.

6:06 pm 2 hours ago

30′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Rubens, from Atlético-MG.

18:02 2 hours ago

27′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Gabriel from Linense.

6:01 pm 2 hours ago

26′ 2nd T

Patrique dribbled in the middle, risked cross, and the ball went close to the right post of Gabriel Delfim.

5:59 pm 2 hours ago

24′ 2nd T – LINENSE CHANGE

5:58 pm 2 hours ago

23′ 2nd T

The match gets hotter, with strong entries.

5:57 pm 2 hours ago

21′ 2nd T – CHANGE IN CHICKEN

5:57 pm 2 hours ago

21′ 2nd T

After a cross, Diego Acosta headed in, but without danger.

5:54 pm 2 hours ago

17′ 2nd T – RED CARD

After giving Patrique a strong entry, Vitinho received the direct red and left Galinho with one less.

5:53 pm 2 hours ago

17′ 2nd T – CHANGES IN CHICKEN

5:52 pm 3 hours ago

16′ 2nd T – LINENSE CHANGE

5:48 pm 3 hours ago

13′ 2nd T

After a collision with Hebert, Amaral felt his thigh on the lawn and received care.

5:47 pm 3 hours ago

11′ 2nd T

Galinho tries to react after the conceded goal, to regain the first position in Group 4.

5:43 pm 3 hours ago

7′ 2nd T

Linense is taking first place in the group at the moment.

17:42 3 hours ago

5′ 2ºT – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DO LINENSE

Luan stuck a pen in Rômulo, took off from midfield, and hit the edge of the area, kicking hard into Gabriel Delfim’s corner. A painting of the owners of the house in Gilbertão. Linense 1 to 0.

5:37 pm 3 hours ago

1′ 2nd T

After crossing, the ball stayed with Patrique, who tried the spin, but Hebert left playing for Rooster.

5:36 pm 3 hours ago

0′ 2nd T

Galinho restarts with possession.

5:35 pm 3 hours ago

THE SECOND STAGE STARTS

Linense 0 x 0 Atlético-MG.

5:34 pm 3 hours ago

BACK TEAMS

The game will restart in Gilbertão.

5:20 pm 3 hours ago

INTERVAL

Linense 0 x 0 Atlético-MG

5:19 pm 3 hours ago

48′ 1st T

Yellow card for Tiago, from Linense.

5:16 pm 3 hours ago

45′ 1st T

Four minutes of extras.

5:13 pm 3 hours ago

42′ 1st T

After a quick charge, Kaian again found a teammate in the area, this time Emanuel, but the cross did not reach Guilherme because Tiago cut at the right time.

5:12 pm 3 hours ago

41′ 1st T

Beautiful pass from Kaian to Guilherme Santos, who just didn’t open the score because Henrique made a great save.

5:10 pm 3 hours ago

39′ 1st T – CHANGE IN CHICKEN

5:09 pm 3 hours ago

38′ 1st T

Cauê asked to be replaced. It will be the first change of the match.

5:07 pm 3 hours ago

35′ 1st T

Rooster tries to regain control of the match, but continues without success.

5:02 pm 3 hours ago

32′ 1st T

Amaral feels his thigh and asks for medical attention.

5:02 pm 3 hours ago

32′ 1st T

Alisson made a good individual play and rolled for Gabriel to reach the half moon, but the ball went up too far and went far from the goal.

5:01 pm 3 hours ago

31′ 1st T

Restart the game.

4:59pm 3 hours ago

29′ 1st T

Technical stop at the Gilbertão stadium, in Lins.

4:59pm 3 hours ago

27′ 1st T

Cauê apparently felt ill, and left the field to receive assistance outside.

4:54 pm 3 hours ago

23′ 1st T

After taking a side kick into the area, Gabriel spun and hit, but Rômulo again made the cut.

4:50 pm 4 hours ago

19′ 1st T

On the counterattack, Patrique was launched, dribbled Gabriel Delfim who was out of the area, but Rômulo made the cut.

4:47 pm 4 hours ago

16′ 1st T

The game is good! Kaian received the ball in the area, cut to the right but didn’t catch the ball well, and it came out close to Henrique’s right post.

4:45 pm 4 hours ago

14′ 1st T

Patrique received a jackpot, risked left-handed but the ball passed close to the crossbar.

4:42 pm 4 hours ago

11′ 1st T

Despite the tie guaranteeing Linense’s mathematical classification, the match starts very open in Lins.

4:39 pm 4 hours ago

8′ 1st T

Kaian made a good play on the left, and crossed to Emanuel Pereira, who headed over the goal.

4:36 pm 4 hours ago

4′ 1st T

Gabriel stole the ball from the edge of the area, invaded the area and crossed but the ball stayed with Gabriel Delfim. Linense fans liked it and made noise.

4:32 pm 4 hours ago

0′ 1st T

Galinho starts with possession of the ball.

4:31 pm 4 hours ago

ROLLING BALL

Linense x Atlético-MG starts, for the 3rd round of the Group 4 of Copinha.

4:31 pm 4 hours ago

TEAMS ON THE FIELD!

The ball will roll at the Gilbertão stadium, in Lins.

4:30 pm 4 hours ago

VALUE THE VACANCY

With the rout in the preliminary match, Linense can lose by up to 3 goals difference, which still qualifies.

4:29 pm 4 hours ago

GAME ENDED

Sport Aliança-AL 3 x 0 Andirá-AC

08:46 12 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Linense vs Atlético-MG game on TV and in real time?

08:41 12 hours ago

When is the Linense vs Atlético-MG game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The ball will roll this Saturday (08) at 16:30 (GMT), being played at the Gilbertão Stadium, in Lins (SP). The match will be broadcast live on SportTV. In addition, the coverage, bid by bid, in real time will be on VAVEL Brasil.

08:36 12 hours ago

ATHLETIC-MG

Already classified, Galinho seeks to ensure the first place soon, facing the home team, and will need to overcome again the embezzlement caused by Covid-19. Rubens will again be the main hope of the Minas Gerais team in search of victory.

08:31 12 hours ago

LINENSE

Just needing a draw so as not to depend on the result of the preliminary match, the home team will try to overcome Galinho to guarantee qualification for the second phase of Copinha.

08:26 12 hours ago

GROUP 4 CLASSIFICATION

08:21 12 hours ago

ROUND 3 GAMES

08:16 12 hours ago

WELCOME

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Vinicius Jr’s show in Real Madrid’s victory over Valencia

Vinicius Jr. scored a great goal and was the big name in Real Madrid’s victory …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved