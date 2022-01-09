Goal and best moments of Linense x Atlético-MG for the Copa São Paulo (1-0) | 08/01/2022

GOOD NIGHT
We would like to thank those who followed another VAVEL Brasil broadcast. Have a great night, everyone, and see you next time.
2nd PHASE GAMES
END OF CHAT
Linense 1 x 0 Atlético-MG, goal by Luan.
50′ 2nd T – ON CRADLE!
After the ball bounces in the area, Diego Acosta hits it with his head, exploding on the crossbar.
48′ 2nd T
Rooster tries the final pressure in search of a draw, and Linense’s fans are singing loudly again to push the hosts.
45′ 2nd T
Six minutes of additions.
43′ 2nd T
Guilherme Santos received it at the half-moon, risked hard but the ball went up too far.
40′ 2nd T – LINENSE CHANGES
36′ 2nd T
Rubens tried to invade the area, fell asking for a penalty that was not scored and, in the leftover, Vinicius had the shot blocked.
32′ 2nd T
Paulo took the free-kick perfectly and Gabriel Delfim flew at the angle to palm.
31′ 2nd T
Luan, scorer of the match that will give Linense the lead, is the best player in this second stage so far.
30′ 2nd T
Yellow card for Rubens, from Atlético-MG.
27′ 2nd T
Yellow card for Gabriel from Linense.
26′ 2nd T
Patrique dribbled in the middle, risked cross, and the ball went close to the right post of Gabriel Delfim.
24′ 2nd T – LINENSE CHANGE
23′ 2nd T
The match gets hotter, with strong entries.
21′ 2nd T – CHANGE IN CHICKEN
21′ 2nd T
After a cross, Diego Acosta headed in, but without danger.
17′ 2nd T – RED CARD
After giving Patrique a strong entry, Vitinho received the direct red and left Galinho with one less.
17′ 2nd T – CHANGES IN CHICKEN
16′ 2nd T – LINENSE CHANGE
13′ 2nd T
After a collision with Hebert, Amaral felt his thigh on the lawn and received care.
11′ 2nd T
Galinho tries to react after the conceded goal, to regain the first position in Group 4.
7′ 2nd T
Linense is taking first place in the group at the moment.
5′ 2ºT – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DO LINENSE
Luan stuck a pen in Rômulo, took off from midfield, and hit the edge of the area, kicking hard into Gabriel Delfim’s corner. A painting of the owners of the house in Gilbertão. Linense 1 to 0.
1′ 2nd T
After crossing, the ball stayed with Patrique, who tried the spin, but Hebert left playing for Rooster.
0′ 2nd T
Galinho restarts with possession.
THE SECOND STAGE STARTS
Linense 0 x 0 Atlético-MG.
BACK TEAMS
The game will restart in Gilbertão.
INTERVAL
Linense 0 x 0 Atlético-MG
48′ 1st T
Yellow card for Tiago, from Linense.
45′ 1st T
Four minutes of extras.
42′ 1st T
After a quick charge, Kaian again found a teammate in the area, this time Emanuel, but the cross did not reach Guilherme because Tiago cut at the right time.
41′ 1st T
Beautiful pass from Kaian to Guilherme Santos, who just didn’t open the score because Henrique made a great save.
39′ 1st T – CHANGE IN CHICKEN
38′ 1st T
Cauê asked to be replaced. It will be the first change of the match.
35′ 1st T
Rooster tries to regain control of the match, but continues without success.
32′ 1st T
Amaral feels his thigh and asks for medical attention.
32′ 1st T
Alisson made a good individual play and rolled for Gabriel to reach the half moon, but the ball went up too far and went far from the goal.
31′ 1st T
Restart the game.
29′ 1st T
Technical stop at the Gilbertão stadium, in Lins.
27′ 1st T
Cauê apparently felt ill, and left the field to receive assistance outside.
23′ 1st T
After taking a side kick into the area, Gabriel spun and hit, but Rômulo again made the cut.
19′ 1st T
On the counterattack, Patrique was launched, dribbled Gabriel Delfim who was out of the area, but Rômulo made the cut.
16′ 1st T
The game is good! Kaian received the ball in the area, cut to the right but didn’t catch the ball well, and it came out close to Henrique’s right post.
14′ 1st T
Patrique received a jackpot, risked left-handed but the ball passed close to the crossbar.
11′ 1st T
Despite the tie guaranteeing Linense’s mathematical classification, the match starts very open in Lins.
8′ 1st T
Kaian made a good play on the left, and crossed to Emanuel Pereira, who headed over the goal.
4′ 1st T
Gabriel stole the ball from the edge of the area, invaded the area and crossed but the ball stayed with Gabriel Delfim. Linense fans liked it and made noise.
0′ 1st T
Galinho starts with possession of the ball.
ROLLING BALL
Linense x Atlético-MG starts, for the 3rd round of the Group 4 of Copinha.
TEAMS ON THE FIELD!
The ball will roll at the Gilbertão stadium, in Lins.
VALUE THE VACANCY
With the rout in the preliminary match, Linense can lose by up to 3 goals difference, which still qualifies.
GAME ENDED
Sport Aliança-AL 3 x 0 Andirá-AC
Where and how to watch the Linense vs Atlético-MG game on TV and in real time?
When is the Linense vs Atlético-MG game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
The ball will roll this Saturday (08) at 16:30 (GMT), being played at the Gilbertão Stadium, in Lins (SP). The match will be broadcast live on SportTV. In addition, the coverage, bid by bid, in real time will be on VAVEL Brasil.
ATHLETIC-MG
Already classified, Galinho seeks to ensure the first place soon, facing the home team, and will need to overcome again the embezzlement caused by Covid-19. Rubens will again be the main hope of the Minas Gerais team in search of victory.
LINENSE
Just needing a draw so as not to depend on the result of the preliminary match, the home team will try to overcome Galinho to guarantee qualification for the second phase of Copinha.