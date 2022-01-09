Goal and best moments of Linense x Atlético-MG for the Copa São Paulo (1-0) | 08/01/2022

Linense 1 x 0 Atlético-MG, goal by Luan.

After the ball bounces in the area, Diego Acosta hits it with his head, exploding on the crossbar.

Rooster tries the final pressure in search of a draw, and Linense’s fans are singing loudly again to push the hosts.

Six minutes of additions.

Guilherme Santos received it at the half-moon, risked hard but the ball went up too far.

Rubens tried to invade the area, fell asking for a penalty that was not scored and, in the leftover, Vinicius had the shot blocked.

Paulo took the free-kick perfectly and Gabriel Delfim flew at the angle to palm.

Luan, scorer of the match that will give Linense the lead, is the best player in this second stage so far.

Yellow card for Rubens, from Atlético-MG.

Yellow card for Gabriel from Linense.

Patrique dribbled in the middle, risked cross, and the ball went close to the right post of Gabriel Delfim.

The match gets hotter, with strong entries.

After a cross, Diego Acosta headed in, but without danger.

After giving Patrique a strong entry, Vitinho received the direct red and left Galinho with one less.

After a collision with Hebert, Amaral felt his thigh on the lawn and received care.

Galinho tries to react after the conceded goal, to regain the first position in Group 4.

Linense is taking first place in the group at the moment.

Luan stuck a pen in Rômulo, took off from midfield, and hit the edge of the area, kicking hard into Gabriel Delfim’s corner. A painting of the owners of the house in Gilbertão. Linense 1 to 0.

After crossing, the ball stayed with Patrique, who tried the spin, but Hebert left playing for Rooster.

Galinho restarts with possession.

Linense 0 x 0 Atlético-MG.

The game will restart in Gilbertão.

Linense 0 x 0 Atlético-MG

Yellow card for Tiago, from Linense.

Four minutes of extras.

After a quick charge, Kaian again found a teammate in the area, this time Emanuel, but the cross did not reach Guilherme because Tiago cut at the right time.

Beautiful pass from Kaian to Guilherme Santos, who just didn’t open the score because Henrique made a great save.

Cauê asked to be replaced. It will be the first change of the match.

Rooster tries to regain control of the match, but continues without success.

Amaral feels his thigh and asks for medical attention.

Alisson made a good individual play and rolled for Gabriel to reach the half moon, but the ball went up too far and went far from the goal.

Restart the game.

Technical stop at the Gilbertão stadium, in Lins.

Cauê apparently felt ill, and left the field to receive assistance outside.

After taking a side kick into the area, Gabriel spun and hit, but Rômulo again made the cut.

On the counterattack, Patrique was launched, dribbled Gabriel Delfim who was out of the area, but Rômulo made the cut.

The game is good! Kaian received the ball in the area, cut to the right but didn’t catch the ball well, and it came out close to Henrique’s right post.

Patrique received a jackpot, risked left-handed but the ball passed close to the crossbar.

Despite the tie guaranteeing Linense’s mathematical classification, the match starts very open in Lins.

Kaian made a good play on the left, and crossed to Emanuel Pereira, who headed over the goal.

Gabriel stole the ball from the edge of the area, invaded the area and crossed but the ball stayed with Gabriel Delfim. Linense fans liked it and made noise.

Galinho starts with possession of the ball.

Linense x Atlético-MG starts, for the 3rd round of the Group 4 of Copinha.

The ball will roll at the Gilbertão stadium, in Lins.

With the rout in the preliminary match, Linense can lose by up to 3 goals difference, which still qualifies.

Sport Aliança-AL 3 x 0 Andirá-AC

The ball will roll this Saturday (08) at 16:30 (GMT), being played at the Gilbertão Stadium, in Lins (SP). The match will be broadcast live on SportTV. In addition, the coverage, bid by bid, in real time will be on VAVEL Brasil.

Already classified, Galinho seeks to ensure the first place soon, facing the home team, and will need to overcome again the embezzlement caused by Covid-19. Rubens will again be the main hope of the Minas Gerais team in search of victory.