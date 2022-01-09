Goal goes out of line in Argentina and gives way to Polo Trend; It’s in Brazil?

Business

Volkswagen has been denying that it will take the goal out of line in Brazil, but in Argentina, this has already happened. The automaker confirmed the end of the model line and even recommended the ideal replacement: the Polo.

“Irreplaceable by nature, your departure opens the door so that everything you were looking for in a Goal is now found at Polo: a modern and safe vehicle, with 5 stars from Latin NCAP, with high standards of quality, comfort and technology”, detailed the brand.

According to Volkswagen, the Gol spent three decades in the Argentine market and for 17 years it occupied the first position among the best-selling cars in the country.

How is Polo Trend?

Volkswagen’s official website in Argentina detailed how the Polo Trend is, a version that will replace the country’s best-selling Gol. And the settings seem quite interesting to make up for the lack of the darling of the market.

Polo settings are on Volkswagen’s official website in Argentina (Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen)

The Polo Trend will have a 1.6 MSI engine with 110 horsepower, two gearshift options (5-speed manual, or 6-speed tiptronic), LED headlamps, multifunctional steering wheel and features that made the Gol retire, such as the control of stability.

The Polo Trend price in Argentina will be 2,258,000 pesos, equivalent to just over R$124 thousand in Brazil. And speaking of Brazil, rumors about the arrival of Polo Track, a possible substitute for Goal here, remain without official confirmation by the automaker, at least for the time being.

Source: Volkswagen

