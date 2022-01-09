Goals and highlights of Capivariano vs Coritiba (2-1) | 08/01/2022

we stop here
team ranking
With the victory, Capivariano overtook Coritiba and is in second place, with three points, it only depends on themselves to qualify. Thigh need the victory to return to the zone and classification, the team is in third, with three goals
CORITIBA HIGHLIGHTS
The main highlights of Coxa are: Sydney, Ronier, Kaio and Iruan
CAPIVARIAN HIGHLIGHTS
The highlights of the team are: Kaio, Heitor and Vinícius
HE FINISHED!!!!
End of game at Nicolau Alayon Stadium: Capivariano 2 x 1 Coritiba, 2nd round of Copa São Paulo
ANALYSIS
36’2nd T O Capivarian came better and now manages the result. Thigh comes with everything to break the tie
CAPIVARIAN GOOOOOOOOOL!!!! GREAT GOAL!!! TARCISIO!!!!
29’2ºT Luiz Felipe built the move and played for Tarcisio. The left flank got into the angle, with no chance for Sydney. Great goal
GET OUT SANDRO!
26’2ºT Sandro came out well and took the danger under pressure from the thigh
ANALYSIS
22’2ºT Capivariano fights too much. Right now it’s better than Coritiba
FITS!
18’2ºT Capivariano attack came, but Sydney fit
BOY…
15’2ºT Jean Henrique was leaving and almost lost the ball to forward Heitor
OVER!!!!
13’2ºT Iruan dominated and hit, the ball went over the goal
NEXT TO!!
10’2ºT Yuri cleared and hit, the ball passed Sydney’s goal
MY GOD…
3’2ºT Diogo tried to score a goal that Pelé didn’t, but if not even Pelé did, Diogo didn’t either. isolated…
THE SECOND TIME STARTS!!
0’2ºT Start the second stage
SUMMARY OF THE FIRST TIME
The teams fought, from start to finish, a disputed and balanced duel. However, the Capivarian came more times with danger to the opponent’s goal. 1 to 1 is fair
CORITIBA RESERVES
Alan Ribeiro has available: Alec, Giovane, Pedro Morisco, Felipe Guimarães, Kevin, Douglas, Ruan, Willian Pires and Jorge
CAPIVARIAN OPTIONS
Coach Jardel has on the bench: Richardson, Italo, Victor Balduíno, Rodrigo Bonfim, João Pedro, Lucas Silva, Jonathan, Gabriel Paris, Kahuan Vinícius
END OF THE FIRST TIME
break in Nicolau Alayon Stadium: Capivariano 1 x 1 Coritiba, 2nd round of the Sao Paulo Cup
OVER!!!
42′ Vinicius dribbled, pushed deep and touched for Heitor, but the center forward hit over Sydney’s goal
BORROWED!!
38′ Heitor scored the second, but the little flag canceled the goal
ANALYSIS
33′ The teams are looking for the game a lot, very busy so far
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL CAPIVARIAN!!!! HECTOR!!!
24′ Heitor scored a great goal. He headed in, covering the Sydney goalkeeper
GOOOOOOOOOOL FROM CORITIBA!!!!! IRUAN!!!!
22′ Kaio crossed and Iruan headed, a nice goal from Thigh
BOYYYYY
15′ Luiz Felipe got ready to hit and… kicked too badly
BALANCED
14′ The game remains well balanced. The teams don’t reach the goal, but fight for the midfield
ANALYSIS
7′ Coritiba relies a lot on the skill of its wingers. The Capivarian fights for all the balls, game of life
GET OUT!!!
3′ Kaio dribbles Raíque’s shot and shoots it wide. First scare of the team from Thigh
SIDNEI SIDNEI
2′ Capivarian tightens the mark and Sidnei almost delivers the ball at the opponent’s feet
STARTED!!!
0′ Roll the ball and the match begins
Homage
A minute of silence in honor of Covid-19 victims in Brazil and around the world
field teams
There will be a draw on the side of the field, kick-offs and the national anthem
CAPIVARIAN CLIMBED!!!
Jardel Zamberlan goes with the following team: Sandro; Raíque, Carlos, Ricardo, Tarciso; Lucas Gomes, Luiz Felipe, Caio Viana; Vinicius, Hector and Yuri
CORITIBA CLIMBED!!!
The team that Alan Ribeiro goes to the field is: Sydney; Diogo, Guilherme, Jean Henrique, Nathan Oliveira; Lucas Ronier, Lucas Rafael, Maicky, Kaio; Jean Gabriel and Iruan
How and where to watch Coritiba vs Real Brasília match live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Capivariano vs Coritiba will be broadcast live by Eleven Sports channel
When is the game Capivariano vs Coritiba and how to follow it LIVE?
ARBITRATION
PROBABLE CORITIBA
The team that Alan Ribeiro should go to the field is: Sydney; Diogo, Guilherme, Jean Henrique, Alec; Lucas Ronier, Lucas Rafael, Geovane, Nathan Oliveira; Kaio and Iruan
HISTORY OF THE CONFRONTATION
There is no history of clashes between teams
BY CLASSIFICATION
THE Thigh must win to guarantee a place in the next phase of the Cup