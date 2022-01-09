Goals and highlights of Capivariano vs Coritiba (2-1) | 08/01/2022

5:14 pm 8 hours ago

team ranking

With the victory, Capivariano overtook Coritiba and is in second place, with three points, it only depends on themselves to qualify. Thigh need the victory to return to the zone and classification, the team is in third, with three goals

5:12 pm 8 hours ago

CORITIBA HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of Coxa are: Sydney, Ronier, Kaio and Iruan

5:11 pm 8 hours ago

CAPIVARIAN HIGHLIGHTS

The highlights of the team are: Kaio, Heitor and Vinícius

5:11 pm 8 hours ago

HE FINISHED!!!!

End of game at Nicolau Alayon Stadium: Capivariano 2 x 1 Coritiba, 2nd round of Copa São Paulo

5:06 pm 8 hours ago

ANALYSIS

36’2nd T O Capivarian came better and now manages the result. Thigh comes with everything to break the tie

5:01 pm 8 hours ago

CAPIVARIAN GOOOOOOOOOL!!!! GREAT GOAL!!! TARCISIO!!!!

29’2ºT Luiz Felipe built the move and played for Tarcisio. The left flank got into the angle, with no chance for Sydney. Great goal

4:56 pm 8 hours ago

GET OUT SANDRO!

26’2ºT Sandro came out well and took the danger under pressure from the thigh

4:51 pm 8 hours ago

ANALYSIS

22’2ºT Capivariano fights too much. Right now it’s better than Coritiba

4:46 pm 8 hours ago

FITS!

18’2ºT Capivariano attack came, but Sydney fit

16:41 8 hours ago

BOY…

15’2ºT Jean Henrique was leaving and almost lost the ball to forward Heitor

16:36 8 hours ago

OVER!!!!

13’2ºT Iruan dominated and hit, the ball went over the goal

16:31 8 hours ago

NEXT TO!!

10’2ºT Yuri cleared and hit, the ball passed Sydney’s goal

4:26 pm 9 hours ago

MY GOD…

3’2ºT Diogo tried to score a goal that Pelé didn’t, but if not even Pelé did, Diogo didn’t either. isolated…

4:21 pm 9 hours ago

THE SECOND TIME STARTS!!

0’2ºT Start the second stage

4:16 pm 9 hours ago

SUMMARY OF THE FIRST TIME

The teams fought, from start to finish, a disputed and balanced duel. However, the Capivarian came more times with danger to the opponent’s goal. 1 to 1 is fair

4:11 pm 9 hours ago

CORITIBA RESERVES

Alan Ribeiro has available: Alec, Giovane, Pedro Morisco, Felipe Guimarães, Kevin, Douglas, Ruan, Willian Pires and Jorge

4:06 pm 9 hours ago

CAPIVARIAN OPTIONS

Coach Jardel has on the bench: Richardson, Italo, Victor Balduíno, Rodrigo Bonfim, João Pedro, Lucas Silva, Jonathan, Gabriel Paris, Kahuan Vinícius

4:01 pm 9 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST TIME

break in Nicolau Alayon Stadium: Capivariano 1 x 1 Coritiba, 2nd round of the Sao Paulo Cup

3:56 pm 9 hours ago

OVER!!!

42′ Vinicius dribbled, pushed deep and touched for Heitor, but the center forward hit over Sydney’s goal

3:51 pm 9 hours ago

BORROWED!!

38′ Heitor scored the second, but the little flag canceled the goal

3:46 pm 9 hours ago

ANALYSIS

33′ The teams are looking for the game a lot, very busy so far

3:41 pm 9 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL CAPIVARIAN!!!! HECTOR!!!

24′ Heitor scored a great goal. He headed in, covering the Sydney goalkeeper

3:36 pm 9 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOL FROM CORITIBA!!!!! IRUAN!!!!

22′ Kaio crossed and Iruan headed, a nice goal from Thigh

3:31 pm 9 hours ago

BOYYYYY

15′ Luiz Felipe got ready to hit and… kicked too badly

15:26 10 hours ago

BALANCED

14′ The game remains well balanced. The teams don’t reach the goal, but fight for the midfield

15:21 10 hours ago

ANALYSIS

7′ Coritiba relies a lot on the skill of its wingers. The Capivarian fights for all the balls, game of life

3:16 pm 10 hours ago

GET OUT!!!

3′ Kaio dribbles Raíque’s shot and shoots it wide. First scare of the team from Thigh

3:11 pm 10 hours ago

SIDNEI SIDNEI

2′ Capivarian tightens the mark and Sidnei almost delivers the ball at the opponent’s feet

15:06 10 hours ago

STARTED!!!

0′ Roll the ball and the match begins

3:01 pm 10 hours ago

Homage

A minute of silence in honor of Covid-19 victims in Brazil and around the world

14:56 10 hours ago

field teams

There will be a draw on the side of the field, kick-offs and the national anthem

14:51 10 hours ago

CAPIVARIAN CLIMBED!!!

Jardel Zamberlan goes with the following team: Sandro; Raíque, Carlos, Ricardo, Tarciso; Lucas Gomes, Luiz Felipe, Caio Viana; Vinicius, Hector and Yuri

14:46 10 hours ago

CORITIBA CLIMBED!!!

The team that Alan Ribeiro goes to the field is: Sydney; Diogo, Guilherme, Jean Henrique, Nathan Oliveira; Lucas Ronier, Lucas Rafael, Maicky, Kaio; Jean Gabriel and Iruan

14:41 10 hours ago

How and where to watch Coritiba vs Real Brasília match live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Capivariano vs Coritiba will be broadcast live by Eleven Sports channel

14:36 ​​10 hours ago

When is the game Capivariano vs Coritiba and how to follow it LIVE?

14:31 10 hours ago

ARBITRATION

14:26 11 hours ago

PROBABLE CORITIBA

The team that Alan Ribeiro should go to the field is: Sydney; Diogo, Guilherme, Jean Henrique, Alec; Lucas Ronier, Lucas Rafael, Geovane, Nathan Oliveira; Kaio and Iruan

2:21 pm 11 hours ago

HISTORY OF THE CONFRONTATION

There is no history of clashes between teams

2:16 pm 11 hours ago

BY CLASSIFICATION

THE Thigh must win to guarantee a place in the next phase of the Cup

2:11 pm 11 hours ago

URGENCY FOR CLASSIFICATION

14:06 11 hours ago

Hello supporter!

