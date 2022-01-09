Goals and highlights of Capivariano vs Coritiba (2-1) | 08/01/2022

With the victory, Capivariano overtook Coritiba and is in second place, with three points, it only depends on themselves to qualify. Thigh need the victory to return to the zone and classification, the team is in third, with three goals

The main highlights of Coxa are: Sydney, Ronier, Kaio and Iruan

The highlights of the team are: Kaio, Heitor and Vinícius

End of game at Nicolau Alayon Stadium: Capivariano 2 x 1 Coritiba, 2nd round of Copa São Paulo

36’2nd T O Capivarian came better and now manages the result. Thigh comes with everything to break the tie

29’2ºT Luiz Felipe built the move and played for Tarcisio. The left flank got into the angle, with no chance for Sydney. Great goal

26’2ºT Sandro came out well and took the danger under pressure from the thigh

22’2ºT Capivariano fights too much. Right now it’s better than Coritiba

18’2ºT Capivariano attack came, but Sydney fit

15’2ºT Jean Henrique was leaving and almost lost the ball to forward Heitor

13’2ºT Iruan dominated and hit, the ball went over the goal

10’2ºT Yuri cleared and hit, the ball passed Sydney’s goal

3’2ºT Diogo tried to score a goal that Pelé didn’t, but if not even Pelé did, Diogo didn’t either. isolated…

0’2ºT Start the second stage

The teams fought, from start to finish, a disputed and balanced duel. However, the Capivarian came more times with danger to the opponent’s goal. 1 to 1 is fair

Alan Ribeiro has available: Alec, Giovane, Pedro Morisco, Felipe Guimarães, Kevin, Douglas, Ruan, Willian Pires and Jorge

Coach Jardel has on the bench: Richardson, Italo, Victor Balduíno, Rodrigo Bonfim, João Pedro, Lucas Silva, Jonathan, Gabriel Paris, Kahuan Vinícius

break in Nicolau Alayon Stadium: Capivariano 1 x 1 Coritiba, 2nd round of the Sao Paulo Cup

42′ Vinicius dribbled, pushed deep and touched for Heitor, but the center forward hit over Sydney’s goal

38′ Heitor scored the second, but the little flag canceled the goal

33′ The teams are looking for the game a lot, very busy so far

24′ Heitor scored a great goal. He headed in, covering the Sydney goalkeeper

22′ Kaio crossed and Iruan headed, a nice goal from Thigh

15′ Luiz Felipe got ready to hit and… kicked too badly

14′ The game remains well balanced. The teams don’t reach the goal, but fight for the midfield

7′ Coritiba relies a lot on the skill of its wingers. The Capivarian fights for all the balls, game of life

3′ Kaio dribbles Raíque’s shot and shoots it wide. First scare of the team from Thigh

2′ Capivarian tightens the mark and Sidnei almost delivers the ball at the opponent’s feet

0′ Roll the ball and the match begins

A minute of silence in honor of Covid-19 victims in Brazil and around the world

There will be a draw on the side of the field, kick-offs and the national anthem

Jardel Zamberlan goes with the following team: Sandro; Raíque, Carlos, Ricardo, Tarciso; Lucas Gomes, Luiz Felipe, Caio Viana; Vinicius, Hector and Yuri

The team that Alan Ribeiro goes to the field is: Sydney; Diogo, Guilherme, Jean Henrique, Nathan Oliveira; Lucas Ronier, Lucas Rafael, Maicky, Kaio; Jean Gabriel and Iruan

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Capivariano vs Coritiba will be broadcast live by Eleven Sports channel

The team that Alan Ribeiro should go to the field is: Sydney; Diogo, Guilherme, Jean Henrique, Alec; Lucas Ronier, Lucas Rafael, Geovane, Nathan Oliveira; Kaio and Iruan

There is no history of clashes between teams