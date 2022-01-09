Godín has already left Italy and trains in Uruguay before arriving at Atlético-MG – 08/01/2022

Officially, defender Diego Godín is still a player for Cagliari, Italy. However, as it is only a matter of time before the contract is terminated, the defender is not even in Italy anymore. While waiting to definitively end his relationship with the European team, Godín maintains his form in Uruguay.

At 35 years old, he will be 36 in February, the defender has already defined his destiny. It’s Brazilian football. Godín and Atlético-MG agreed the terms of the contract and are now only awaiting termination with Cagliari for the deal to be enshrined. This is expected to happen at the beginning of the week.

Godín’s contract with Cagliari runs until June 2023, but the climate is not the best for him in the Sardinia team. The last match he was on the field was on December 18, in a 4-0 defeat by Udinese, in the Italian Championship. The Uruguayan was the target of criticism from sporting director Stefano Capozucca, after the last match in 2021.

“Someone, however, is not worthy to wear this shirt and will have to leave Cagliari out of respect and for the value that this club has,” said the manager.

Released for the end of the year recess, Godín has not even returned to Italy. In the return of football there, Cagliari beat Sampdoria, by 2-1, without the presence of the defender, who will no longer play for the Sardinian club.

While Cagliari struggles to leave the Italiano’s relegation zone, Godín trains in Uruguay, just waiting for the moment to sign his resignation with the Sardinian team. The bond with Galo will be for one season, with the possibility of renewal for another year.