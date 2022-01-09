Godín will arrive at Atlético-MG with one of the club’s five highest salaries – 01/09/2022

Uruguayan Diego Godín already has everything set to be a player for Atlético-MG in the 2022 season. The defender depends on the termination of his contract with Cagliari, from Italy, to be made official by the Minas Gerais club. With the résumé of someone who has already played in three World Cups and has long been part of the elite of European football, Godín will arrive at the City of Rooster with one of the five highest salaries in the squad.

According to the calculation of the UOL Sport, Godín will cost Atlético around R$ 1 million per month, including salaries, gloves and image rights. Value that places the Uruguay team defender on the level of Hulk, Nacho Fernández, Vargas and Keno.

Hulk owns Rooster’s highest salary. He receives around R$ 1.4 million per month and the amount is also considered to be the ceiling of the Minas Gerais club. It was the same amount as the salaries of Diego Costa, who will sign the contract termination this week. Nacho Fernández now occupies second place, with Godín and Vargas tied next. Keno striker completes the top-5.

In 2021, the football payroll was around R$ 15 million per month. For the season that is about to start, there is room for growth. According to the budget voted by Atlético’s deliberative council, at the end of December, the monthly payroll will be R$ 17 million.

Atlético sought Diego Godín at the board’s option, which saw in the defender the ability to repeat something similar to what he did with the Hulk.