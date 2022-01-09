Golden Globe 2022: understand the controversies and what changes in the awards | Culture

reproduction Golden Globe 2022

The Golden Globes, an event that kicks off the awards season in cinema and is considered a “thermometer” for the Oscars, will be different this year. The 2022 edition will not feature the presence of celebrities, red carpet or even live broadcast.

While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group, has announced it wants a “simple event,” the changes for this year are a reflection of several accusations over the past few years.

Representativeness

Starting with its representativeness, the group was constantly criticized for being formed by 90 people and not having any black members. In another case, it was found that critics accepted benefits to nominate productions at the awards.

As a way to get around the criticism, the HFPA said it had invited 21 new members, all black, and asked singer Snoop Dog to announce the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes.

no celebrities

In a statement, the group said it chose to keep the event simpler due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the United States. However, Marc Malkin, magazine’s culture and events editor Variety

, stated that the HFPA even invited artists, but not that none accepted it as a form of boycott.

South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae, known for being the protagonist of the series ‘Round 6’, was one of those who announced that he will not attend the event. “He is immensely grateful for the nomination, but decided not to attend the ceremony,” said a note sent by his representatives.

“Right now, most in Hollywood aren’t paying attention to the Golden Globes,” Malkin said in questioning the award’s relevance today in an interview with France Presse.

What changes in the award

With no celebrities, no red carpet and no live broadcast, the announcement of the 2022 Golden Globe winners will take place through social media and the official website.

“This year’s event will be private and will not be live streamed. We will provide real-time updates on the winners through the official Golden Globe website and our social media,” explained HFPA in a statement.

The ceremony takes place tomorrow (9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Los Angeles, United States. The event will only be attended by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Nominations include Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’, Lady Gaga for ‘House of Gucci’, Will Smith for ‘King Richard’ and Kristen Stewart for the film ‘Spencer’. The ‘Sucession’ series is among the favorite productions, with five nominations.