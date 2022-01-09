Google TV and Android TV already run on more than 110 million products

In the set-top box market, the famous “boxes” that make entertainment apps work on our TVs, the Android TV system is finally gaining ground against players like Roku and Amazon, owner of the Fire TV Stick. According to a statement from a Mountain View company spokesperson to the website 9t05Google disclosed, the brand’s solution already runs on more than 110 million devices per month.

In total, devices that run Google TV are also considered, which is nothing more than a kind of personalization layer on top of Android TV, with a built-in recommendation system. The novelty is already available in Brazil on TCL Smart TVs and set-top boxes.

The numbers represent a remarkable growth since, in May of last year, Google reported the existence of 80 million active devices monthly. Much of the popularization of the system is due to the inclusion of Google TV as a complete operating system integrated into the brand’s player – Chromecast – as of October 2020.

Where does Android TV’s rise in popularity in the US come from?

Source: JESSHOOTS.com/Pexels/Reproduction.Source: JESSHOOTS.com/Pexels

Another strategy adopted by Google to drive the growth of its system was the increase in partnerships in the US and the rest of the world. Currently, they total more than 250 companies globally, 170 of which are streaming operators, a segment in which Android TV has been used since 2018.

However, the big lode is the inclusion of the operating system directly on smart TVs, something that Google says it is doing with seven of the ten largest manufacturers in the world. On the list are some well-known names such as TCL, Sony and Hisense, who announced their models at the recent CES 2022, already factory-equipped with Google TV.