Grande BH: Firefighters register more than 120 calls from stranded people – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Fire Department Water takes over Honório Bicalho, Nova Lima district, and people are isolated

The Fire Department of Minas Gerais registers 124 calls from people stranded in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The balance was released this Sunday morning (9) by the corporation. There are no injuries so far.

The occurrences are in Sabará, Raposos, Brumadinho, Mário Campos, Betim, Nova Lima, Rio Maior, Mateus Leme and Contagem.

The incessant rain that hits the region caused, this Saturday (8), the overflow of rivers, such as the Velhas and Paraopeba. Full streams also contribute to occurrences.

In Honório Bicalho, Nova Lima district, in the last few hours, Firefighters received 33 calls due to the rains in the district; 30 of people isolated.

On Rua Dias, the Gomes Ferreira family is isolated after the storm this Saturday completely flooded the place and prevented them from leaving. They ask for help to be rescued. On the second floor of the property, they watch the water rise with the incessant rain. “I’m isolated. Stuck at home. And the water is close to me. We need to be removed”, claims 32-year-old Max Ferreira, who has been with his parents, sister and cousin, unable to leave the property since yesterday.

He says that the water dropped a little, but it rained again heavily in the Nova Lima district. “The water arrived at this stage yesterday around half past nine, half past ten [da noite], more or less.” Videos taken by residents of the neighborhood show cars submerged this Sunday morning on a street next to Max’s family.