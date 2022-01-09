Greater Belo Horizonte receives the heaviest rain in 30 years, according to meteorologist – Gerais

The cities of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte received, between the night of Friday (7/1) and today (8/1), the largest volume of rain in the last 30 years. This is what meteorologist Ruibran dos Reis, from Climatempo, says when referring to the average amount of water received by the municipalities of Greater Belo Horizonte in 24 hours.
“That one had a more isolated core, today the rain has affected several municipalities and with a very large volume. I only remember rain that was that big in 1992,” he said.
See the volume of rain in some municipalities in Greater Belo Horizonte, in the last 24 hours:
- 167 mm in Upstream
- 174 in New Lima
- 129 mm in Count
- 74 mm in BH
- 176mm in Black Gold
- 81 mm in New Bridge
- 72mm in Carangola
- 100mm in Carmpolis
More rain!
Until 8 am tomorrow (9/1), the region may receive rain from 80 to 100 mm with lightning and wind gusts around 50 km/h, according to an alert from the Civil Defense.
The forecast for this Sunday (9/1) that BH will record around 70 mm of rain, according to the meteorologist.
The good news is that, according to Ruibran, the trend is that the rain will start to decrease in the next few days. “As of Monday (10/1), it already decreases a lot.”
