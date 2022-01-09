Greater Belo Horizonte receives the heaviest rain in 30 years, according to meteorologist – Gerais

Great Belo Horizonte punished: rain floods Raposos this Saturday (8/1) (photo: Rafael Gonalves/Personal archive)

The cities of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte received, between the night of Friday (7/1) and today (8/1), the largest volume of rain in the last 30 years. This is what meteorologist Ruibran dos Reis, from Climatempo, says when referring to the average amount of water received by the municipalities of Greater Belo Horizonte in 24 hours.

“In the Metropolitan Region, when you take an average, in these municipalities, it rained above 160 mm”, says the specialist. Ruibran recalls that the rain that hit Belo Horizonte, in January 2020 – considered the beginning of the wettest year in history since the beginning of measurements, 110 years ago – was more concentrated in the capital.

“That one had a more isolated core, today the rain has affected several municipalities and with a very large volume. I only remember rain that was that big in 1992,” he said.

See the volume of rain in some municipalities in Greater Belo Horizonte, in the last 24 hours:

167 mm in Upstream

174 in New Lima

129 mm in Count

74 mm in BH

176mm in Black Gold

81 mm in New Bridge

72mm in Carangola

100mm in Carmpolis

The data are from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden).

More rain!

Until 8 am tomorrow (9/1), the region may receive rain from 80 to 100 mm with lightning and wind gusts around 50 km/h, according to an alert from the Civil Defense.

The forecast for this Sunday (9/1) that BH will record around 70 mm of rain, according to the meteorologist.

The good news is that, according to Ruibran, the trend is that the rain will start to decrease in the next few days. “As of Monday (10/1), it already decreases a lot.”

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci