Guilherme gets mad at Rose and Baby’s novel · TV News

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will fall into a trap set by Celina (Ana Lúcia Torre) and will discover Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) secret in The More Life, the Better!. The doctor will be furious when he finds the photo of the woman with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) together, from the time when the two were living a romance in the soap opera on Globo TV.

In this Saturday’s (8) chapter, the cardiologist’s mother will plant the compromising image of the former model’s past among the son’s documents. After causing a heart attack in Daniel (Cássio Gabus Mendes), the viper will act in the thicket and make it seem like Joana (Mariana Nunes) will have set everything up.

“It seems that Joana will be to blame for the end of my son’s marriage to Rose”, will mock the villain, when placing the photo in Guilherme’s folder. The bitch’s plan will work, and the doctor will be furious when he finds the image of the lover with Baby when he arrives at the office.

Afterwards, he will leave upsetting for the mansion. Celina will feign surprise, but will be thrilled with the success of the trap. The psychoanalyst will manipulate the heir and ask him not to talk about the photo with the woman.

The surgeon will then go after Joana and argue with the doctor, who has already confessed to being madly in love with him. Devastated, Guilherme will run away to a karaoke machine and will run into Flávia (Valentina Herszage). He’ll ask to talk to the girl, but she won’t give a damn. The pole dancer will still kiss Gabriel (Caio Manhente) in front of the rich man.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos revealing what will happen in The More Life, The Better! and other novels.