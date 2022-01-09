Gunmen kill 140 people in Nigeria

One hundred and forty people were killed this week in northwestern Nigeria by groups called “serial killers” by the country’s president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Allegations about the massacres, committed by groups known in the region as “bandits”, were made by four residents. “We buried 143 people murdered by bandits,” said one of the four sources, Balarabe Alhaji, a community leader in one of the affected towns in Zamfara state.

Hundreds of armed men on motorcycles invaded nearly ten towns in Anka and Bukkuyum districts between Wednesday and Thursday, shooting at residents, looting and burning houses, locals said.

Babandi Hamidu, a resident of the city of Kurfa Danya confirmed the attacks and explained that “more than 140 people were buried in the ten cities” and that they are still “looking for bodies, because there are many people missing”.

Idi Musa, resident of another city, Kurfa Danya, said “the death toll is huge”. “There are about 150 people murdered by bandits.” According to her, the bandits “stole about 2,000 heads of cattle”.

Another resident, who provided only his first name, Babangida, mentioned a similar balance sheet. All sources reported attending funerals in their respective villages.

Neither the police nor the armed forces commented on the allegations. The country’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, said today that “the latest attacks by bandits against innocent people are an act of desperation by serial killers. I assure you that the government will not abandon these beleaguered communities to their fate, because we are more determined than ever to get rid of these outlaws.”

In official bulletins, the government describes attacks by groups of armed men as ‘terrorist acts’. “We classify them as terrorists … and we will treat them as such,” Buhari said on TV this week.

For more than a decade, the veteran former general has also faced a jihadist insurgency in the northeast of the country.

– Revenge? –

Last year, the bad guys made international headlines with a series of kidnappings of hundreds of students from their schools or colleges. Many were later released, but some remain in the hands of their captors.

Police and military operations are multiplying in the northwest of this populous African oil nation. The Nigerian armed forces this week reported killing 537 “armed bandits and other criminal elements” and prosecuting 374 arrests since May last year, in addition to the release of 452 “kidnapped civilians”.

The group led by one of the most notorious “bandits”, Bello Turji, suffered heavy casualties last month in air strikes against its bases in jungle areas.

According to Beacon Consulting Nigeria analyst Kabir Adamu, the killings reported by residents could be a response to these police and military operations.

“Many [bandidos] who, furious at the casualties suffered, decided to move to other areas, could have carried out these attacks during their travels,” Adamu told AFP.

Central and northwestern Nigeria have been bases for years for criminal gangs that attack villages, murder or kidnap for ransom.

