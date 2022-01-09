Gusttavo Lima has health problem and worries fans | Fame | Online Diary

Singer Gusttavo Lima was once again one of the most talked about subjects on the internet last Thursday (6), all because of a health problem, which worried many fans.

The reason for the concern is due to the diagnosis that the countryman revealed to all his fans and followers on social networks that tested positive for Covid-19.

Leo Dias has updated fans on the singer’s health status. He also stated that Gusttavo Lima’s office informed that he is in isolation and has not had any serious symptoms so far.

Even with the updates, many fans of the Ambassador remain concerned. Through the comments, they are sending many messages full of affection: “get better”, “get well soon” and “it will be fine”, are some examples.

It is worth remembering that the singer Gusttavo Lima’s advisor also used his personal Instagram to make a statement about the postponement of the musician’s next concerts. Check it out below:

“Balada Music, singer Gusttavo Lima’s office, announces that the artist has just tested positive for COVID 19. As a result, he will not participate tonight (the 5th) of the event Futebol Solidário Marrone e Amigos x Fome in the city from Buriti Alegre (GO). We also inform that Gusttavo Lima is asymptomatic and will carry out isolation at home. The shows scheduled for 07, 08 and 01/09 in the cities of Caldas Novas (GO), Guriri and Guarapari (ES), respectively, will be postponed and the new dates will be announced soon. We are grateful for everyone’s understanding”.