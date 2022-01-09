Haaland passes by, but Dortmund seeks incredible comeback against Eintracht Frankfurt | german football

Borussia Dortmund had a victory that rekindled their hopes in the fight for the title of the Bundesliga. And it didn’t even need a goal from Haaland. With an incredible comeback in the second half, the yellow team beat Eintracht Frankfurt by 3-2, away from home, and narrowed the gap with leaders Bayern Munich.
Dortmund went into the break losing 2-0 thanks to two goals from Colombia’s Borré. The ex-River Plate opened the scoring after 15 minutes, with a beautiful first shot, from inside the area, after a cross from the left by Kostic. Shortly after, at 24, he increased, in a cross kick from the right, from inside the area: 2-0.
Watch the twists and turns of Dortmund:
Borussia’s reaction only started at 25, after the entry of Thorgan Hazard. The lesser-known brother of the Real Madrid striker was reduced to the visitors when he received a good pass from Haaland down the left, entered the area and touched the exit of goalkeeper Trapp.
At 41, Meunier crossed well from the right, and the young Englishman Bellingham went up free inside the area to test for the goal and secure a draw, which would have been a great result at that point. But Dortmund did not stop there. At 44, Dahou took advantage of the leftovers at the entrance to the area and, with a nice shot, hit Trapp’s left corner: 3 to 2.
Marco Rose’s team reached 37 points, still in second, but is now six behind Bayern Munich, who lost to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round. Frankfurt is seventh with 27 points. Next Friday, the 24th, Dortmund will host Freiburg.
Haaland and teammates embrace Dahoud after late comeback goal and 3-2 victory for Borussia Dortmund against Eintracht Frankfurt — Photo: Hasan Bratic/EFE