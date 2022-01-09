Hadson, from BBB20, enters a porn site and charges R$ 200 for naked photos | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Hadson Nery has been selling nudes on social media

Hadson Nery, the Had Balla of BBB20, joined a platform competing with OnlyFans and started publishing nude photos and videos. To access the content, the subscriber has to pay a monthly fee of R$199. And the price charged by the boy became a laughingstock on the web.

“Anyone who wants to see the big guy without fear, in other ways and from other angles, this is your chance,” says the profile of the ex-BBB on the pornographic site.

He also says that the benefits of a subscription of almost R$ 200 is having access to all the content published on his profile, as well as the chance to send him direct messages whenever he wants.

The problem is that Had Balla’s new work has become a laughing stock on social media. Reality fans remembered that a nude of it was leaked in 2020, and the nickname of big guy, according to the public, doesn’t fit with his private parts…

On Twitter, Hadson’s entry into the pornographic content platform has been a laughingstock. “R$ 200 reais? KAKAKA. R$ 0.50 would be too much”, wrote the Vai Desmaiar people. “Marcela [McGowan] I wasn’t wrong when I said that the self-esteem of a straight topzeira man should be sold in capsules,” commented Nayandra Souza.