Having worked at Corinthians, Varanda receives praise from Siston

Last Friday, Corinthians beat River-PI 2-0 and qualified for the next stage of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Rodrigo Varanda, 18 years old, who has worked for the professional team, left the bench and was decisive.

At 11 of the second half, the player, who had just entered, took advantage of the leftovers inside the area in the corner kick and, at close range, filled his foot to score the second goal of the helm.

After the match, coach Diogo Siston, in an interview with Corinthians TV, praised the athlete.

“Before the game, he was the most animated, even though he is currently out of the starting lineup. He managed to take this into the game. He is a player who has good technical quality and is very motivated. In the corner play, Felipe manages to sweep, if I’m not mistaken, the ball sweeps a player from River, and he (Varanda) is on the second pole and scores the goal. Congratulations to him, especially for the delivery, motivation and joy he is in, even having already played for the professional”, said the coach.

Varanda received an opportunity in the first team at the beginning of the 2021 season, when Corinthians was still being coached by Vagner Mancini. In all, he played in ten games and scored a goal, precisely in the 2-2 tie against rival Palmeiras, for the first phase of the São Paulo Championship.



With no space in Sylvinho’s team, the player was loaned to São Bernardo in September.

Already classified for the next stage of Copinha, Corinthians returns to the field this Monday, against São José, in a duel to secure the first position, at 20:00 (GMT).

