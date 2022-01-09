Head of Anvisa rebuts Bolsonaro about vaccine and snake: ‘Retract’

The director-president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), Antonio Barra Torres, today countered the attacks made this week by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), denying that there is any hidden interest of the agency behind the approval of the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against covid-19.

On Thursday (6), in an interview with TV Nova, Bolsonaro suggested that Anvisa and “people who are crazy about vaccines” could have “interests” hidden in the endorsement of childhood vaccination, which already takes place in countries like Chile and the United States. The president, however, has not produced evidence for his allegations.

Today, Barra Torres rejected the accusation and demanded a retraction from Bolsonaro.

“If you have information that raises the slightest hint of corruption about this Brazilian, don’t waste time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determine an immediate police investigation into my person,” said the president of Anvisa. “Now, if you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the grandeur that your position demands and, by the God you so cite, withdraw.”

As a Christian, Mr. President, I sought to keep the commandments, even though I embraced the career of arms. I never took false testimony. (…) I will die without knowing wealth, Mr. President. But I will die worthy. I never appropriated what was not mine and I do not intend to do so in front of Anvisa.

Barra Torres, in a note to Bolsonaro

Read, in full, the note released today by Antonio Barra Torres and addressed to President Jair Bolsonaro:

Regarding the recent questioning by the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, regarding the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, in which he asks “What is Anvisa’s interest behind this?”, the director-president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Towers, answer:

Mr. President, as a general officer of the Brazilian Navy, I served my country for 32 years. I guided my personal life in austerity and honor. Honor to my family who, with difficulties of all kinds, allowed me to have access to the best education possible, for the only child of a nurse’s assistant and a railroad worker.

As a doctor, Mr. President, I tried to keep reason ahead of feeling. But I suffered every loss, mourned every failure, and made a point of being myself, the bearer of the worst news, when death took a patient from me.

As a Christian, Mr. President, I sought to keep the commandments, even though I embraced the career of arms. I never took false testimony.

I will die without knowing wealth, Mr. President. But I will die worthy. I never appropriated what was not mine and I do not intend to do so, in front of Anvisa. I really appreciate the moral values ​​that my parents practiced and that by their example I could add to my character.

If you have information that raises the slightest hint of corruption about this Brazilian, don’t waste your time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determine an immediate police investigation on me, in fact, on anyone who works today at Anvisa, whom I am proud to be a part of.

Now, if you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, withdraw.

We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead.

Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite.

Antonio Barra Torres

Chief Executive Officer – Anvisa

Rear Admiral RM1 Medical

Brazil’s navy