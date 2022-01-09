Heading to São Paulo, Nikão says goodbye to Athletico with video on social media: “Changed my life” | football

His contract with Hurricane ended on December 31st. There were six years at Rubro-Negro, with a trajectory marked by achievements and which placed Nikão as one of the greatest names in the club’s history.

In the post, Nikão wrote a text highlighting the importance of Athletico in his career and also stating that he “entered Hurricane as a player” and “says goodbye as a fan”. The post has a video, with some of the most important goals with the red-black shirt.

– Athletico is a club that changed my life, that I experienced epic moments and that I would be grateful for for the rest of my life. Today I can look back and see all the growth, and I feel very happy and honored for what the club is achieving. Club that I join as a player and leave as a fan. Fans, Nikão is leaving. But, wherever I go, Athletico will always be inside my heart – said Nikão, in the video posted on the networks.

For Athletico, Nikão won six titles, the last being the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, with him scoring the decisive goal. With the Hurricane shirt, the attacking midfielder played 314 games, scored 49 goals and gave 47 assists (counting friendlies). In a ge poll, Nikão was considered by the athletes to be the greatest idol in the club’s history.

Nikão arrived at Athletico on January 14, 2015. Before, he had already worked at clubs like Palmeiras and Santos on base, as well as Atlético-MG, Vitória, Bahia, América-MG and Ceará in professional terms.

1 of 1 Nikão won six titles with Athletico — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico Nikão won six titles with Athletico — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

Negotiation with Inter, agreement with São Paulo

Athletico tried to hold Nikão in every way, offering a four-year contract. However, on December 30th, the ge brought the information that Internacional had made a proposal to Nikão and it had pleased the player and the athlete’s staff. The negotiation seemed to be moving forward quickly.

On the last day of 2021, and also under contract with Athletico, Nikão gave the green light for the businessman to accept Inter’s proposal.

Until last Tuesday, the parties were solving bureaucratic issues. However, Nikão’s staff claims that they had a contract in hand, but they were waiting for the financial issue to be defined for the signing. Internacional claims that there was a verbal agreement, but the contract was never drafted – on Thursday, Nikão’s staff had informed GE that the contract was ready.