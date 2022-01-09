Heads up! Applications for Simples Nacional can be made until the end of the month

Until January 31, registration can be made in the Simples Nacional, a system of collection, collection and inspection of taxes for Micro-enterprises and also for Small Loans. In other words, the option for Simples Nacional is valid for companies with up to a certain annual revenue.

Thus, in the case of micro-enterprises, it is up to R$360 thousand and for small-sized companies, it reaches R$4.8 million. The deadline for ordering is January 31st and the result should be announced on February 15th.

Simple national

Enrollment in the Simples Nacional must be done on the Simples Nacional Portal. The entire process is done over the internet. To be entitled to the regime, companies must comply with the rules defined by Complementary Law No. 123, of 2006.

Thus, companies that are already part of the scheme can request payment of the tax until the last working day of the month. New companies, on the other hand, must apply within 30 days of granting their enrollment in Simples Nacional. Anyone who misses the deadline will only have another opportunity in January 2023.

When applying for the scheme, companies cannot have any type of pending or outstanding debts. Upon request, the IRS checks the company’s situation together with the states and municipalities. Thus, if any pending issues are found, the company cannot continue with the Simples Nacional process.

Thus, before the application deadline, companies that opt ​​for the Simples Nacional can settle the pending issues and place the order, as long as they are still within the deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service also informed that it will carry out partial processing to evaluate requests that have pending issues that were settled within the deadline.

See below what is necessary to qualify for the Simples Nacional: