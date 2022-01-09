Heavy rains flood cities in Greater Belo Horizonte; more than 120 people isolated – 01/09/2022

At least ten cities in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte woke up with flooding points and reports of people being stranded after heavy rains during the night. According to the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, this morning, there were more than 120 calls from people stranded in the region.

In Nova Lima, the waters reached 2.5 meters in the Honório Bicalho district. With the confirmation of at least eight deaths in the Capitol accident, yesterday (8), there are already 14 deaths due to the rainy season, according to the state Civil Defense.

Also yesterday morning, a water containment dam at Mina Pau Branco overflowed and blocked the BR-040 highway in the vicinity of Nova Lima for not withstanding the large volume of rain. According to firefighters, today’s floods are not a consequence of the case.

Until this morning, firefighters had registered 124 calls for help with people stranded in ten cities in the metropolitan region:

betim

little mist

Score

Juatuba

Mario Campos

Matthew Rudder

New lime

foxes

Upstream

sabara

Until then, it has not been disclosed whether there are any homeless people and how many there are. No deaths or injuries were reported either.

According to the state Civil Defense bulletin, the rainy season, registered since October, has already left 14 dead, considering the eight deaths in the accident on Capitol Hill yesterday, and caused at least 17,000 people to leave their homes. More than 120 municipalities are in a state of emergency.

In all, 13,723 people were left homeless and 3,374 homeless. In both cases, it is people who have had to leave their homes, but citizens who need government assistance for temporary housing are considered homeless.

A dam dyke overflowed and blocked the BR-040 highway in the vicinity of Nova Lima yesterday morning (8). According to the Fire Department, a containment structure at the Mina Pau Branco Dam did not withstand the large volume of rain.

The incident took place just before 11am. The federal highway was flooded and traffic was interrupted. There is no record of victims, according to the firefighters.