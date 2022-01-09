Heavy rains in Belo Horizonte should continue until next Wednesday (12/1) – General

The last time this phenomenon acted with the same intensity in Belo Horizonte was in January 2020 (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) Time remains unstable in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region. The forecast for this Sunday (9/1) of cloud cover with rain showers at any time of day. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the minimum temperature foreseen in the region of 17°C and the maximum 23°C.

The heavy rains that hit the state since Thursday (6/1) are caused by a phenomenon called the Southern Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS). “This meteorological system is common in the summer season and causes heavy rain for at least four consecutive days”, explains meteorologist Claudemir Azevedo, from Inmet.

ZCAS should continue operating in the state until next Wednesday (12/1) and in addition to Minas, it is also present in Rio de Janeiro, Esprito Santo, Gois and Tocantins. “The main characteristic is the occurrence of constant and quite voluminous rain”, he says. “This phenomenon is what produces and enables the recovery of the reservoirs”, adds Claudemir. This Saturday, the two largest reservoirs in the Paraopeba System, the Rio Manso and the Serra Azul, which supply a large part of Belo Horizonte, reached 100% of their capacity.

Every summer there is a ZCAS action, however, not always in the same place. In Belo Horizonte and Regio Metropolitana, the last time the phenomenon acted with the same intensity was in January 2020.

The forecast for Minas Gerais is also overcast, with rain showers. There is more chance of heavy rain in the Central, Zona da Mata, Northwest, Vale do Ao and Vale do Rio Doce regions.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais