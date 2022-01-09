Hel Pinheiro reveals Gisele Bndchen’s hurt for fashion show at Rio-2016 – Famous

Hel Pinheiro and Gisele Bndchen (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/YouTube/Montagem)

Former model Hel Pinheiro revealed a hurt that she still keeps from top model Gisele Bndchen, due to the opening of the 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro. On the occasion, the bermodel crossed a 128-meter catwalk (the longest of her career), to the sound of the classic bossa nova



girl from ipanema



.

True owner of the title, Hel was the muse who inspired the song composed by Tom Jobim (1927-1994), in partnership with the poet Vincius de Moraes (1913-1980), however, Pinheiro saw that who ended up gaining all the attention for account of the track at the time was Gisele.

In an interview with the podcast



talking parrot



, presented by Sergio Mallandro and Luiz Frana, she recalled the situation.

“She jokes, she says she doesn’t care, but when Gisele Bndchen paraded there in Rio, she was jealous, angry, and hateful. She called Gisele and said: ‘Want to take my place?’

“Really, not jealous. I was really indignant, because she isn’t from Rio de Janeiro, not from Rio de Janeiro, and the music has to do with Rio. Not that she didn’t deserve to be parading there, but that she played ‘Aquarela do Brasil’ , or a Brazilian song, but not the one they gave me as a gift. It hurt my heart,” he blurted out.

Without a word, Luiz Frana continued to nudge the eternal muse: “You should go there, no, that’s the Girl from Ipanema”, and she didn’t hesitate to agree with the show’s presenter.

“You don’t know what a revolution this was. Because she could meet me in the middle of the runway, and give each other a hand, any pampering, and that’s fine. But no.” Hel Pinheiro

“It was a totally crazy thing, I didn’t expect it. And then, too, I thought: she’s going to call, to tell you why, but she never did. She knows Tici well. [Ticiane Pinheiro]It’s just that my daughter didn’t cost anything,” he lamented.

Hel went on to say that Gisele and Ticiane are close and even compared it with the situation of the singer Anitta, who wrote a track that has an excerpt from



girl from ipanema



and kept her informed before releasing the hit



Girl from Rio



.

“They have a contact, it didn’t cost anything to just say one: ‘I’m going’. As Anitta was, she is now going to put the song ‘Girl from Ipanema’ in parts, she called, asked to know, then even sent me a record player with the She was super friendly and polite. I think it was even a matter of kindness, it was really cool. Now, Gisele really screwed up,” he concluded.

