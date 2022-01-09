Helô Pinheiro resents Bündchen for the Rio-2016 parade

Helô Pinheiro did not hide his sorrow with Gisele Bündchen, who paraded at the opening of the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, in 2016, to the sound of the iconic song “Garota de Ipanema”. She vented during the podcast talking parrot, presented by Sergio Mallandro and Luiz França.







Helô Pinheiro did not swallow Giselle Bündchen’s attitude. Photo: Playback / Instagram

“She jokes, she says she doesn’t care, but when Gisele Bündchen paraded there in Rio, she was jealous, rage, and hateful. She called Gisele and said: ‘Want to take my place?”, Mallandro said.

“Really, it’s not jealous. I was really indignant, because she’s not from Rio de Janeiro, she’s not from Rio de Janeiro, and the music has to do with Rio. Not that she didn’t deserve to be there, but that she played a ‘Watercolor’ do Brasil’, or a Brazilian song, but not the one they gave me as a gift. It hurt my heart,” she revealed, who was the inspirational muse for Vinicius de Moraes and Tom Jobim to create the song.

Luiz França continued poking the eternal muse. “You should go there, you know, you’re the Girl from Ipanema”, and she agreed. “You don’t know what a revolution this was. Because she could meet me in the middle of the runway, and give each other a hand, any pampering, and that’s fine. But no,” he blurted out.

“It was such a painful thing, I didn’t expect it. And then, too, I thought: she’s going to call, to say why, but she never did. She knows Tici well (Ticiane Pinheiro, her daughter), who is my daughter, it didn’t cost anything,” he lamented.

“They have a contact, it didn’t cost anything to just say: ‘I’m going’. As it was Anitta, she now wants to put the song ‘Girl from Ipanema’ in parts, she called, asked to know, later she even sent me a record player with the disco. She was super friendly and polite. I think this is even a matter of kindness, it was really cool. Now, Gisele really screwed up,” he concluded.