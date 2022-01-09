Heroine dog escapes accident, guides the police and rescues injured owner

The heroine dog lured the police to the car destroyed after the rollover - Photo: New Hampshire State Police
Is it a heroine dog, or an angel? Maybe little Tinsley is all that. The little dog managed to get out onto the road, get the attention of the police, and entice officers to save her owner, who was unconscious in the cold at night after their car overturned during an accident.

And the help was essential for him and another friend who was in the car to get help in time to treat the injuries and not suffer from hypothermia. At this time of year, the state registers negative temperatures.

According to city paramedics, quick help was essential so the two men could safely treat their injuries.

And Tinsley did it by being just a baby! A puppy of the breed Pastor de Shiló is one year old.

the distress call

Last Monday, 3, she was seen by police running at night on an interstate bridge between the states of Vermont and New Hampshire, in the United States.

The officers tried to catch her, but Tinsley ran too fast and guided the officers to a damaged guardrail on the side of the road.

When they got there, officers saw an overturned pickup truck and two unconscious men who had been thrown out of the vehicle.

One of them was Cam Laundry, owner of Tinsley.

Police said Cam’s Laundry Ford pickup was completely destroyed after it hit a guardrail and the vehicle overturned several times in a wooded area off Interstate 89 in Vermont.

“When the police went to investigate, they realized that both occupants of the truck had been ejected from the vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured. Police officer Sandberg and Lebanese police officers quickly requested medical assistance,” said New Hampshire state police.

“My guardian angel”

After the rescue, Cam thanked her faithful friend and said she is an angel in his life.

“She is my little guardian angel. It’s a miracle she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did,” Cam told American TV after the accident.

The dog was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but was not injured.

According to the head of the local Fire Department, the little dog was calmly and faithfully beside her owner throughout the medical care.

And on top of that, she’s also beautiful! Look:

Tinsley, the year-old dog who saved her owner from a horrible accident - Photo: WCBV-TV
Cam Laundry and the dog Tinsley, who saved his life - Photo: WCBV-TV
Tinsley on the road getting police attention - Photo: New Hampshire State Police
With information from TheNewYorkTimes

