Hold your wave now, Mom! (see the video)

Little Alice’s mother, the little girl who makes the Itaú commercial (beautiful by the way) with Fernanda Montenegro, complained that they are using the girl’s image in political and religious memes, and stated that she did not authorize the use of the image for these purposes .

I’m against anything that directly attacks the child’s image, because with a child you don’t move. But… if it’s not something appealing that denigrates her image, then I don’t see why this mimimi.

What world does Alice’s mother live in?

In a quick pun, in “Alice’s world”?

When he signed the contract and RECEIVED to expose his daughter, he was willing to let the image of his daughter be shown and should already know the risk he was running.

If you didn’t want that to happen, then don’t put your daughter on display.

That simple!

As I’ve already said, of course anything that uses the girl’s image in a way that attacks the child’s purity and innocence, as well as bad taste, is deplorable, and we must condemn that. But in this case, most memes just parody the commercial, even though a few are really catchy and inappropriate. But even that, she also knew it could happen.

When you received the money in the account, was it okay? Ah… Then hold the wave!

– Cash on the account…

– Money in the account!

– A good glane…

– Good money!

– Who taught you that, my daughter?

– The mom.

– And is…

