homeless sing happy birthday with dogs, share cake and thrill

A moving video went viral on social media in recent days and changed the life of a homeless person in Bucaramanga, Colombia. In the images, Choco, as he is known, shares a birthday cake with his two pet dogs.

The three are alone on a stairway in a town square. First, he prepares the companions: he puts on party hats. Then he inserts birthday candles in the little cake and starts singing Happy Birthday. During the song, which he accompanies with clapping, he hugs and caresses the two mutts.

Finally, break a piece of cake for each dog and serve last. The four-legged friends start licking snacks.

See the video:

Chance

The record has been shared on social media. With the repercussions, Choco, who is called José Luis Matos, got a second chance.

Human rights activist David Guerrero went in search of the man who appears in the images on the streets of Bucaramanga. The meeting was recorded on video. In it, David offers a bag of food to Choco, Nena and Shaggy’s pet dogs.

“My dogs are like my children”, says José Luis, in the video.

Since then, Guerrero has helped homeless people find a place to live, new clothes, work and a cell phone.

Choco chose, in partnership with his new friend, to organize a food store so that he can help other stray dogs.

In a now reactivated Instagram account, José Luis shared images at a new shelter with the dogs and thanked all the support he has received.