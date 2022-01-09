Horizon Forbidden West will have good options for resources

One of the big promises for Horizon Forbidden West will be fundraising by hunting robots across the Forbidden West. Apparently, Guerrilla Games will offer smart options for these mechanics by creating specific missions.

It will be possible to create missions in the crafting menu, which will put the player on the exact path to where the machines with the necessary items reside. The feature greatly simplifies things and aims to save the player from unnecessary exploration of the map — but, even so, there will be ways to explore the universe in any way you want.

Game director Mathijs de Jonge told Game Informer as follows:

[Em Horizon Zero Dawn] it was more about the metal fragments. Now, we try to do the encounters along the way, so a lot of the upgrades [de equipamentos] will cost specific resources of those machines. You have to go out and hunt down specific machines.

The game will be released in February 18th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

New Horizon Forbidden West trailer introduces the tribes of the Forbidden West

Sony unveiled, last Thursday (6), a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, this time to introduce the tribes that will be in the game. Check out the details!