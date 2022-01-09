Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Sunday (9/1)

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fish

Aries

Claw and persistence abound with the Crescent Moon in sign of Aries and trine Mars in the house of spirituality. However, impulsiveness and stress can occur due to the squares that the Moon forms with Sun, Mercury and Pluto in the work sector. Throw self-control in this role, huh?!

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.



Bull

Strategic planning is the best ally of Taurus sign to deal with the challenges, so that actions are carried out at the right time, as indicated by the harmony between the Crescent Moon and Mars in the crisis circuit. Your persistence and serenity will be tested, given the lunar tension with Sun, Mercury and Pluto.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Twins

A strong feeling of unity permeates the partnerships of the sign of Gemini with the Crescent Moon harmonized with Mars in the social segment. And this contributes to a significant articulation in support of demands. Know how to separate the public from the private, as the lunar tension with Sun, Mercury and Pluto highlights bullshit in this regard.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Cancer

Efforts aimed at school tend to yield good results for the Cancer sign, as the harmony between the Crescent Moon and Mars in the professional axis signals. When working in partnership, try to adjust your pace and interests with those of the class, to avoid conflicts suggested by the lunar tension with Sun, Mercury and Pluto.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Lion

Your expansive posture guides you through a process of overcoming, as suggested by the Crescent Moon trine to Mars in the spiritual-social axis, contributing to the solution of challenges, making the lion sign seize opportunities. Do not push the limits of the body, as Sun, Mercury and Pluto in the house of health square with the Moon.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Virgin

The harmony between the Crescent Moon and Mars persists in the intimate circuit, leaving the self-confidence of the Virgo sign on the rise and strengthening its relationship with the structural aspects of life. Don’t let the diplomacy needed to deal with challenges in community life be lacking, as the Moon squares with Sun, Mercury and Pluto in the social area.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Lb

The leadership spirit of Libra sign continues on the rise, as Lua Crescente and Marte continue to be harmonized in the relationship-communication segment, inspiring people and strengthening partnerships. But, it is necessary to know how to deal with those who think differently and even with opponents, given the tension with Sun, Mercury and Pluto.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Scorpion

the entrepreneurial side of Scorpion sign continues on the rise, given the harmony between the Crescent Moon and Mars in areas related to daily life and finances, helping you to optimize your budget and your own routine. Avoid imposing yourself in the role, as Sun, Mercury and Pluto in tension weaken your exchange with the crowd.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Sagittarius

Lua Crescente in the social area continues to show its fun with the group, making the person of Sagittarius sign enjoy more the role, due to the trine with Mars in your sign. Don’t let impulse make you reckless, as Sun, Mercury and Pluto tense in the material house warn.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Capricorn

The union in the family environment in order to overcome challenges is with everything. That’s because the Crescent Moon still harmonizes with Mars in the domestic and crisis circuit. But the rush can compromise the results, as Sun, Mercury and Pluto stress in the Capricorn sign. Therefore, try to ponder before acting.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Aquarium

the relaxed side of Aquarius sign appears with the Crescent Moon trine Mars in the communication-friendship axis, benefiting interaction with people, although emotions can overflow in the face of problems, as stressed by Sun, Mercury and Pluto. Spontaneity needs brakes in certain situations.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Fish

With the Crescent Moon trine Mars on the communication-friendship axis, the laid-back vibe of Pisces sign emerges, which ends up benefiting his relationship with the crowd. However, emotions can overflow in the face of problems due to the tension between Sun, Mercury and Pluto. Be careful with spontaneity at certain times, ok?

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Already follow CH on social media?

INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE