How are the first eliminated from each issue of the BBB? check out

The selection process for Big Brother Brazil is intense: there are months of interviews and questionnaires to choose who will enter the house. Imagine going through all of that and ending up dating within the first week!

In preparation for “BBB 22”, see where the first eliminated from all past editions are today.

BBB 1: Caetano Zonaro

The first eliminated in the history of BBB was a short time on the program, but already made a good impression and gained fame as a heartthrob. Today, at age 60, Caetano Zonaro works as an image consultant, advertiser and runs a fashion magazine.

BBB 2: Rita Sinara

Fortune teller Rita Sinara wanted the “BBB 2” prize to pay for artificial insemination. After being eliminated, she said several doctors contacted her and offered the procedure. Today, she works as a holistic therapist and does tarot and astrology lives on Instagram.

BBB 3: Samantha Barradas and Paulo Roberto

Samantha Barradas moved to the United States in 2005, two years after her participation in BBB. Today she is a jiu-jitsu champion and a member of an academy.

But she was not the only one eliminated in the first week of the edition: photographer Paulo Roberto also came out of the program, and today he continues in his profession out of the spotlight.

BBB 4: Tatiana Giordian

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Tati Giordano’s short time at “BBB 4” yielded great moments: how can you forget about the shack with Juliana Leite? Today, she is a crossfit athlete.

BBB 5: Juliana Brandão

For Juliana Brandão, the elimination of “BBB 5” did not mean the end of public life. Today she is a digital influencer, photographer and gives lectures on entrepreneurship.

BBB 6: Juliana Canabarro

Image: Play / Instagram

Juliana Canabarro was an event promoter when she was eliminated from “BBB 6”. In 2017, she had a romance with fellow ex-BBB Daniel Fontes — but they are no longer together.

Today, Juliana has moved away from the spotlight: she is a civil police officer and maintains a closed profile on Instagram, where she also says she has a degree in Journalism and Law. “I don’t add people I don’t know,” he writes.

BBB 7: Juliana Regueiro

Image: Reproduction

Juliana and Airton were eliminated in a vote that began on the debut of “BBB 7”.

Brother managed to return home in the repechage (he even starred with Diego Alemão in the famous white swimsuit fight), but the translator only spent 48 hours in the confinement. Today, he lives a private life.

BBB 8: Jack Khury

After being eliminated from “BBB 8”, Jaque Khury worked as a presenter at RedeTV, Record TV and panicked at “Pânico na TV”. Today, she is a presenter on the cable channel TV Walter Abrahão, and also works as a digital influencer.

BBB 9: Michelle Costa

The first out of “BBB 9” was law student Michelle Costa. After a brief spell in reality, she invested in her acting career and, in 2015, she played the journalist Marcinha in the soap opera “Totalmente Demais”, repeated this year on TV Globo.

BBB 10: Joseane Oliveira

Miss Brazil 2002 participated in two editions of the reality: on “BBB 3”, she was eliminated in the second week, and in 2010 was the first to leave the program. Today, Joseanne Oliveira has a degree in Administration and works as a manager.

BBB 11: Ariadna Arantes

Ariadna was the first eliminated from “BBB 11”, and returned to work as a makeup artist after the program. In 2020, he starred in the controversial dispute involving a bracelet lent to former friend Lary Bottino, who last year participated in the reality show “A Fazenda”.

Last year, he participated in “No Limite” (TV Globo) and fought with Iris Stefanelli, who said that prejudice against trans people was “in the makeup artist’s head”.

BBB 12: Analice Souza

When she joined “BBB 12”, Analice Souza already owned a bar in Belo Horizonte. Today, he manages the establishment and studies topics such as Social Sciences, Law and Public Management.

BBB 13: Aline Souza

Image: Reproduction

Aline was only a week at BBB13, but marked the edition: her fight with Kleber Bambam was one of the reasons that led her brother to give up confinement early on. Today, Aline lives a private life and has a private Instagram account. But to this day, fans are asking for his return to the show!

BBB14: João Almeida

Fortune teller João Almeida was the first eliminated from “BBB 14”. Today, he continues to dedicate himself to mystical activities on his Instagram profile. In May 2021, he had covid-19 and spent 20 days at the CTI (Intensive Care Center). João claims that he arrived at the hospital spitting blood and lost 14 kg in hospital.

BBB 15: Francieli Medeiros

First deleted from “BBB 15″ and considered the “unjustified” of the edition, Francieli Medeiros was exonerated from the position of criminal conciliator of the Court of Justice of Porto Alegre (TJRS) after granting an interview to the reality show in the courtroom without authorization. Today, she works as a lawyer and digital influencer.

BBB 16: Harumi Ishihara

Journalist Harumi Ishihara was 64 years old when she was eliminated from “BBB 16”. Today, she works as a communication and marketing consultant.

BBB 17: Gabriela Flor

The dance teacher Gabriela Flor continued in the profession after being eliminated from the “BBB 17”. But she also invested in a career as a model, digital influencer and pilates teacher.

BBB 18: Mara Telles

Mara Telles barely managed to return to her career as a university professor after working at “BBB 18”: she says she was punished by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) for having participated in the reality show.

The institution filed an administrative proceeding against her for allegedly breaking her exclusive dedication regime. She was on vacation while participating in the program, and says she has not broken the regime because she has not had a paid job. Today, he returned to teaching at UFMG.

BBB 19: Vinicius Fernandes

After a brief stay at the “BBB 19”, Vinicius Fernandes returned to dedicating himself to the fine arts. He shares his works on Instagram.

BBB 20: Lucas Lead

Surfer Lucas Chumbo won two trophies from the Giant Waves of Nazaré, in Portugal, after participating in the BBB. He also returned to Globo in the reality show “No Limite”, but withdrew from the program due to a gastric crisis followed by hypothermia: “My limit was very physiological, it was my body pointing out my limits”, he said in an interview with Fátima Bernardes.

BBB 21: Kerline Cardoso

The first outcast from “BBB 21” now has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and has taken up a career as an influencer. Kerline was the protagonist in a controversy outside of reality: at the meeting for the 101st episode, he posted a story that had Karol Conká in the background, allegedly needling Rafa Kalimann.