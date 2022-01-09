How many participants will the BBB22 have? Boninho leaves doubt in the air; learn more· TV news

JB Oliveira, o Boninho, implanted another question in the minds of Big Brother Brasil 22 fans: the number of participants in the new season of Globo’s reality show. This Saturday (8), the director showed behind the scenes of the stage of the “electric chair”, when the participants are interviewed by the production of the program, and left the questioning in the air.

“There’s the electric chair! The 20 passed by… Did I say 20?”, Boninho wrote in an Instagram post. In the image, he appeared sitting in front of a green screen, where the first calls made by the participants of the most watched house in Brazil are recorded.

The statement caused more doubts in the minds of internet users, due to previous tips given by Globo’s realities manager. Earlier, he had dropped the following clues: “2022-22” and “+11=2”.

“The other two are ex-BBB, aren’t you, Boninho? Which are we going to choose among the eleven?”, asked Hemerson Almeida on Twitter. “Twenty participants (divided between Pipoca and Camarote) + two ex-BBB”, suggested a profile identified only as Ari on the social network.

As announced by Boninho, new tips will be revealed in Fantástico this Sunday (9). Presented by Tadeu Schmidt, BBB22 opens on January 17th. Arthur Aguiar, Naiara Azevedo and Sammy Lee are among the famous candidates for the new season.

Check out the publication by JB Oliveira and some tweets about the case: