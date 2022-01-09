how Nikão and Patrick can help São Paulo

São Paulo is active in the ball market and last Saturday, announced midfielder Patrick, who was at Internacional. Another one that could arrive in the next few days is the attacking midfielder Nikão, ex-Athletico-PR. With that, the THROW! shows how the duo can fit into Rogério Ceni’s team.







Starting with Patrick. The player is known for his versatility on the field, helping both in defense and attack. At Internacional, he was known for stealing a lot of balls, in addition to appearing in front. No wonder, according to ‘Footstats’, he was the second midfielder with the most total tackles in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Brazilians: 201. There were 69 in 2021, 74 in 2020 and 58 in 2019.

At São Paulo, he can play the role of a midfielder who falls from the wings, or even as a kind of right winger, as he manages to get a good presence in attack, combined with a good recovery. He should dispute position as a second defensive midfielder, a position that has Nestor and Gabriel.

Nikão, on the other hand, made a good appearance at Athletico-PR, where he is the idol of the crowd. There, he acted more like a right winger, always pulling to the middle to hit his left leg. Last season, he had 11 goals and 12 assists in 51 games for Hurricane, being important in the South American title campaign.

At São Paulo, Nikão arrives to dispute position in attack, mainly on the wings. Tricolor has been acting in a kind of 4-4-2, with Rigoni being the point guard of the team, supplying Luciano and Calleri in front. Nikão, theoretically, comes to fight for position with Igor Gomes and Gabriel Sara, midfielders who play from the inside, but also fall at the ends.