How to exercise safely? Hospital Icaraí cardiologist warns of the need for a medical evaluation

With the arrival of summer, many people who had never exercised literally rushed to gyms, squares and public spaces in order to make up for lost time. This search has been going on since March 2021, when a survey found that 79% of respondents practiced some type of physical activity at the time.

According to the Doctor Claudio Catharina, manager of Cardiology of the Coronary Unit of Hospital IcaraíFirst, people need to keep in mind that physical activity is different from physical exercise.

Physical activity, according to the doctor, is any bodily activity produced by the muscles that results in the expenditure of energy. Physical exercise, on the other hand, is a structured, repetitive physical activity aimed at maintaining or improving physical fitness or body esthetics or health.

“Actually, we practice physical exercise and not physical activities. When there is a complete lack of regular physical exercise or something that involves energy expenditure, whether for work, personal transport, or leisure, if we don’t exercise we become sedentary”, explains the doctor.

Clinical evaluation is essential before exercising

Before starting regular exercise, Dr. Claudio remember that it is necessary to first undergo a medical evaluation by any clinician or cardiologist who often will not need to ask for additional tests.

“If this physical exercise is not competitive, that is, if the individual is not going to practice a regular sport and it is just for him to get out of a sedentary lifestyle or for his well-being or health, a self-declaration that he does not have a series is enough symptoms during exercise”, explains the doctor, noting that all gyms are required to apply this Canadian questionnaire so that the student can report pain during exercise. “If he answers yes to some of these questions (if he has chest pain, if he feels tired, if he passed out), he will have to undergo a medical evaluation. Through this assessment, the doctor will detect the difficulties. As the exercise levels range from 1 to 10, the individual can safely practice a level 3 exercise”, explains the doctor.

The request for exams, according to dr. Claudius can also vary and will depend on the physician’s clinical assessment, such as: a simple physical examination, a glucose dose, a blood count, an electrocardiogram and concludes that there will rarely be a need for a deeper investigation such as an exercise test , an echocardiogram, and others. Unless the individual has established heart disease, further testing will be necessary.

I have heart problem, can I exercise?

If it is found that the sedentary person has heart problems she can, according to the cardiologist, practice their physical exercise. However, it will be the severity of the disease that will define whether the exercise can be done in a gym or in a cardiac rehabilitation clinic with the presence of a cardiologist, a physiotherapist, a nutritionist and other professionals who care for patients with more severe cases.

“Depending on the severity of the disease, this exercise needs to be monitored by a multidisciplinary medical team. And generally this group of patients involves people with: complex arrhythmias, who present angina on exertion, especially after having undergone bypass surgery, patients with angioplasty, patients with structural heart disease, severe valve disease, among others,” explains.

Dr. Cláudio reminds that, in principle, anyone can practice physical exercise, and it is the doctor’s duty to adapt the type of exercise and intensity to the capacity of each individual. “Sedentary lifestyle is never encouraged by any doctor unless in extreme cases where the patient is very fragile”, concludes.













